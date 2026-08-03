Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Cubs Series

The MLB trade deadline is extremely fluid and ongoing right now. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are among the two most active teams in the league so far.

The Cubs and Dodgers will begin a new MLB series this week (at Wrigley Field). Before the Cubs series, the Dodgers announced their lineup for game one, where Justin Wrobleski will get the start for LA. The Cubs are fresh off a series with the Yankees, while the Dodgers were just swept by the Boston Red Sox.

However, as the lineup is concerned, the Dodgers announced a notable Max Muncy decision.

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Max Muncy Absent from Dodgers Lineup on Monday

For Monday’s contest against the Chicago Cubs, Max Muncy is not featured in the Dodgers batting order.

Here is the full Dodgers’ lineup for 8/3, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/3: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF E. Hernández 3B E. Alfonzo C J. Wrobleski SP”

Instead of Muncy playing third base, it will be Kike Hernandez at third.

Dalton Rushing is also absent the lineup as he’s dealing with a slight injury, which kept him out of Sunday’s game as well. The Dodgers traded for Ben Rortvedt earlier this afternoon.

Other than the bottom two spots in the order, the Dodgers’ lineup looks exactly the same as their order on Sunday.

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Max Muncy’s 2026 Season with the Dodgers

There’s an argument to be made that Max Muncy is the best third baseman in MLB, and his numbers reflect that sentiment as well.

Over 103 games played this season, Muncy has 21 home runs, 16 doubles, a bWAR of 3.8, and an OPS+ of 131. His OPS+ has been above 130 for each of the last three seasons, which is very impressive.

He’s also added 87 hits and 61 runs scored to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ very formidable offense.

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