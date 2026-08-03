St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Yankees Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to open up a new MLB series against the New York Yankees this week (on the road).

In their previous series, the Cardinals lost two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays. St. Louis is 55-57 this season and has been slipping in the MLB standings since the All-Star break.

Ahead of their series with the New York Yankees, the Cards announced their lineup, which features a slight Jordan Walker tweak.

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Jordan Walker Back in RF for Yankees Series Opener

After being the DH for Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, Jordan Walker will be out in right field against the Yankees on Monday evening.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals on 8/3:

Cardinals 8/3: “J. Wetherholt 2B J. Walker RF A. Burleson 1B I. Herrera DH L. Nootbaar LF M. Winn SS N. Church CF J. Fermín 3B J. Crooks C M. McGreevy SP”

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the Cardinals, and Jimmy Crooks will form a battery with McGreevy.

Update: the Cardinals are trading away Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers. Wow, what a shocking in-division trade.