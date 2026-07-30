Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tommy Edman Change After Shohei Ohtani Decision

It’s a rare off-day for Shohei Ohtani on Thursday.

The reports coming from Los Angeles Dodgers insiders indicate it’s a precautionary day off, but Dave Roberts will likely have more on the decision in a couple of hours if he speaks to reporters before the Mariners series finale.

Speaking of, Thursday’s game against the Seattle Mariners is a rubber match for LA. Emmet Sheehan is getting the start (at home), and Bryan Woo will start for the M’s. Due to the Shohei Ohtani lineup decision, that forced a notable Tommy Edman change in the order.

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Tommy Edman Hitting Leadoff on Thursday

Yep, you guessed it, Tommy Edman will bat leadoff for the Dodgers on Thursday in Shohei Ohtani’s absense.

Here is the full Dodgers batting order for 7/30, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/30: “T. Edman 2B A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández DH D. Rushing C E. Hernández LF R. Sasaki SP”

Since returning from the IL, Tommy Edman has been a very solid hitter for the Dodgers. Other lineup changes include Kike Hernandez getting his first start since May and Kyle Tucker/Mookie Betts getting bumped one spot in the order.

As you can imagine, when your everyday leadoff hitter is absent from the lineup, there’s going to be a ripple effect.

More MLB on Heavy: Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Ahead of Seattle Mariners Series Finale

Looking at Tommy Edman this Season

Tommy Edman has been a fan favorite in the Dodgers organization since being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals around two years ago.

Across 100+ at-bats in 2026, Edman is batting .330 with two home runs, 2 triples, and six doubles. His OPS+ is 145.

Over 591 total at-bats with LA, Tommy Edman has 21 home runs, 24 doubles, 4 triples, an OPS+ of 98, and 87 runs scored.

However, what makes Edman such a treat of a player is his utility status and ability to play all over the diamond, or wherever he is needed.

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