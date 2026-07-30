Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Blake Snell Decision Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline just five days away, the Los Angeles Dodgers figure to be at the forefront of headlines and very much involved in the latest rumors, news, and updates surrounding all things trades.

However, one thing that goes overlooked as people look at this current Dodgers roster is the fact they are without Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, which can essentially serve as trade deadline additions (in the sense of adding pitching reinforcements).

Well, Blake Snell might be very close to making his return to the Dodgers, and he recently had his rehab stint reassigned.

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Dodgers’ Blake Snell’s Rehab Assignment Sent to Ontario

Blake Snell will continue his rehab stint with the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, per multiple reports and his MLB.com transactions tracker.

He had previously been on the rehab assignment with the OKC Comets (Dodgers AAA).

Obviously, given Blake Snell’s tenure as an MLB starter, it doesn’t matter where he does his rehab as much as it matters him getting his pitching work and feeling good while doing it.

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More on Blake Snell’s Injury

Blake Snell has been sidelined for a few months due to elbow issues.

He got surgery to remove loose bodies and appears to be a week or two away from returning to the Dodgers’ starting rotation.

MLB.com’s Brent Maguire wrote:

“This outing [last week] was a big step in the right direction for Snell, who is expected to return sometime in August. Snell has only made one appearance in the Majors this season on May 9, with that appearance sandwiched between left shoulder inflammation that delayed his season and his latest elbow issue.”

Snell signed a five-year, $137 million deal with Los Angeles before the 2025 season, but he has made just 12 regular-season starts since signing that deal.

He endured a similar situation last season with the Dodgers before returning to the rotation around August/September and fully ramping up to be a huge factor for the Dodgers in their World Series run.

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