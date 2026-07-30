Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Ahead of Seattle Mariners Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up their series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

LA won 4-2 on Wednesday, and it’s a rubber match between the Mariners and Dodgers on Thursday. Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, and Los Angeles will try to get some offense going against Bryan Woo.

However, it’s a much different-looking lineup for the Dodgers, as Shohei Ohtani isn’t featured, and there’s a notable Kyle Tucker change.

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Kyle Tucker Bumped One Spot in the Dodgers Order

The Dodgers are still hoping their $240 million outfielder can get going down the stretch of this season, but Kyle Tucker has steadily batted either 6th or 7th this season.

On Thursday, he will bat sixth against Bryan Woo, likely due to Kike Hernandez batting ninth and sliding the other batters up one spot in the order.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for 7/30, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/30: “T. Edman 2B A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández DH D. Rushing C E. Hernández LF R. Sasaki SP”

Tommy Edman is batting first in place of Shohei Ohtani, and Dalton Rushing, Teoscar Hernandez, and Kyle Tucker all move up one spot.

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Looking at Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Kyle Tucker has been an underwhelming hitter for the Dodgers this season.

However, it hasn’t mattered much, as the Dodgers hold a commanding 10+ game lead in the NL West.

With that being said, he is being paid a ton of money to produce, and it would be a sour taste if the Dodgers’ October plans are ruined due to Tucker’s season-long slump.

He is batting .237 over 363 at-bats in his first season with LA, and Tucker has hit just nine home runs, and his OPS+ sits at 96. Tucker’s career OPS+ is 134, so it’s definitely been a down season offensively, but perhaps a turnaround could be in store over the final two months of the season.

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