Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 More Players from Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays were very active at MLB’s trade deadline. They offloaded Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho and brought in pitcher Jose Soriano and Spencer Ariggietti.

Following the deadline, roster transactions are at an all-time high, and the Blue Jays have made several notable decisions, including a plethora of releases.

On Tuesday, I detailed the releases of Eloy Jimenez, Jorge Alcala, and two other players in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system, but it appears they also released three additional players from their organization on 8/4 as well.

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Blue Jays’ Release 3 Players

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the AA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced 3 players have been released from the organization on 8/4. Their transactions page reflects all the moves:

“New Hampshire Fisher Cats released 2B Cade Doughty.”

“New Hampshire Fisher Cats released CF Jorge Burgos.”

“New Hampshire Fisher Cats released RHP Chris McElvain.”

The three releases all have corresponding moves, which means three players have also been activated by New Hampshire and welcomed into the Blue Jays org.

Let’s take a quick look at the 3 players released:

Cade Doughty: A 25-year-old 2B who was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB draft. His 2026 stats: 44 games (minors), .257 average, 3 HRs, 7 doubles, 18 RBI, .717 OPS.

Jorge Burgos: A 23-year-old outfielder (turns 24 on 8/6) who is out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Burgos 2026 stats: 79 games played (all with NH), .268 average, 7 HRs, 20 doubles, OPS of .791, 40 total RBI.

Chris McElvain: 25-year-old pitcher who was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.

2026 stats: 3-7 with Fisher Cats, 7.43 ERA over 76.1 IP, 63 strikeouts, 63 earned runs allowed.

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Looking at the Blue Jays Right Now…

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a 3-game series (on the road). Toronto is 53-61 and still remains in last place in the AL East.

After the Astros series, they will face the Cubs in a makeup game on Thursday, then head to Philadelphia for a weekend series.

Toronto’s playoff hopes are dwindling by the day, and it’s looking bleak because while they are still just 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the AL, there are five teams above them in the standings vying for a similar spot.

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