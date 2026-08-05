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Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Delivered Brutally Honest Assessment of Struggles After Cubs Loss

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After losing 5-1 on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers have lost five straight games and continue to struggle since the All-Star break. LA is on the verge of being swept in consecutive series for the first time in over a year.

One player who isn’t helping with the deep offensive struggles is Mookie Betts, who is having a down season compared to his standards. However, it’s a second straight lackluster year at the plate for Betts after moving to shortstop full-time.

After the Dodgers’ loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, Mookie Betts delivered a brutally honest assessment of his struggles at the plate.

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Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Speaks Out Regarding Struggles at the Plate

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts has just one hit in his last 16 at-bats. He’s struck out just once in the past five games.

It might be time for Dave Roberts to bump Betts down a few spots in the order. Betts, 33, is under contract with the Dodgers until the 2032 season.

After the game on Tuesday, here’s what Betts had to say about his struggles offensively:

“I honestly have no idea. I feel like I’m hitting the ball hard, and I have the sense that I’m laying off bad pitches and putting together good ABs But every time it connects with the bat, it flies right at the defense.”

It’s a very honest statement by Betts, and you can’t blame him for being puzzled at his at-bat outcomes.

@SportsNetLA wrote: “Just a rut… I just know I need to be better… I’m gonna have to help the team at some point; it’s been too long.”
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Mookie Betts This Season

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts missed about a month of the 2026 season with an oblique issue. Those injuries are especially tricky for hitters, and Betts is clearly feeling the lingering effect.

Over an even 300 at-bats this season, Betts is batting .223 with 13 home runs, 11 doubles, and just 36 RBI. He’s consistently the Dodgers’ fourth or fifth hitter on a nightly basis.

His OPS+ is 84 this year, whereas his career OPS+ is 133. Over Betts’ illustrious career, he has been named an All-Star eight times, has an MVP award (2018), and is a 7X Silver Slugger.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Delivered Brutally Honest Assessment of Struggles After Cubs Loss

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