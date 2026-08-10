Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Shohei Ohtani News Before Royals Series

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for the past month, which has kept him off the mound and away from pitching.

Ohtani has still been able to DH, but the Dodgers are likely being very precautionary with this injury in hope that Shohei can return to the mound before the MLB playoffs.

Speaking to the Dodgers right now, they are in a bit of a rough patch, losing 8 of their last 9 games. However, the last-place Kansas City Royals are coming to town for a 3-game set on Monday.

Before the series begins, the Dodgers announced a Shohei Ohtani update.

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Shohei Ohtani Began Throwing Progression Over the Weekend

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers’ two-way star has begun a throwing progression, which started on Saturday with a simple game of catch on the field before the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game.

Per manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani will throw again on Monday and begin ramping up pitching activities in the next week or so.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Shohei Ohtani’s build-up):

“It’s a small step in the build-up process, and it can be assumed that Ohtani won’t be following a normal rehab plan given the unique circumstances of his everyday role as the Dodgers’ designated hitter. In a sense, the Dodgers have the luxury of not really needing Ohtani to pitch until the playoffs, or at least until some point in September so Ohtani can get some mound work in as a postseason warm-up.”

It has already been reported that Shohei Ohtani would not require a rehab assignment in the minors, so all of his on-field work with the Dodgers’ big-league club and coaching staff will pretty much count as his rehab stint.

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Inside Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 Campaign

Despite not being able to pitch over the last month and utilize his full two-way capabilities. Shohei has still been the best Dodgers player, and the offense could really use him to get on a heater in the coming weeks.

Shohei is batting .292 this season with 26 home runs, 71 RBI, 121 hits, and an OPS+ of 158.

He recently drove in the game-winning run for the Dodgers on Saturday, which is the only game LA has won in about a week and some change.

Looking at the Dodgers’ starting rotation right now, it could be getting a huge boost in the next month or so in the forms of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Ohtani returning to the fold.