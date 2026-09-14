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Dodgers Quickly Announce Mookie Betts Change Before Reds Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his solo home run, to take a 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies, during the first inning in a 4-0 win at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Marlins in Miami.

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 6-4 on Sunday.

Mookie Betts (who led off) had two hits and one walk.

Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Change

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

For Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “LAD Dodgers Lineup 09/14 1. Tommy Edman CF 2. Mookie Betts SS 3. Will Smith C 4. Kyle Tucker RF 5. Teoscar Hernandez LF 6. Miguel Rojas 2B 7. Max Muncy 3B 8. Enrique Hernandez 1B 9. Josue De Paula DH”

Betts has been moved down to the second spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the series batting .250 with 108 hits, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, 63 runs and two stolen bases in 111 games.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 7th season with the Dodgers.

Before Los Angeles, Betts had spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Monday

GettyMookie Betts #50 and Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Monday:

@terryh3sticles: “Tucker clean up after having a one hit wonder grand slam against the marlins”

@uizs_1: “WHY IS DE PAULA 9TH”

@Igotburners: “Best hitter in the lineup is batting 9th lmao”

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@DodgersNation: “Today’s lineup vs. the Reds as the Dodgers look to clinch a playoff spot with a win🔥 Teoscar Hernández is back in left field, Kiké Hernández stays in for Freddie Freeman at first, Josue De Paula is DHing, and Tarik Skubal is on the mound. 3:40pm start time, let’s gooo💪💪💪”

@spirichtregen: “Still pretending Muncy can’t hit lefties”

@GabriellaCowann: “Depaula should be top 5 in this lineup”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 90-59 record.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dodgers Quickly Announce Mookie Betts Change Before Reds Series

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