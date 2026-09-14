Dodgers Quickly Announce Mookie Betts Change Before Reds Series

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Marlins in Miami.

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 6-4 on Sunday.

Mookie Betts (who led off) had two hits and one walk.

Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Change

For Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “LAD Dodgers Lineup 09/14 1. Tommy Edman CF 2. Mookie Betts SS 3. Will Smith C 4. Kyle Tucker RF 5. Teoscar Hernandez LF 6. Miguel Rojas 2B 7. Max Muncy 3B 8. Enrique Hernandez 1B 9. Josue De Paula DH”

Betts has been moved down to the second spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the series batting .250 with 108 hits, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, 63 runs and two stolen bases in 111 games.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 7th season with the Dodgers.

Before Los Angeles, Betts had spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Monday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Monday:

@terryh3sticles: “Tucker clean up after having a one hit wonder grand slam against the marlins”

@uizs_1: “WHY IS DE PAULA 9TH”

@Igotburners: “Best hitter in the lineup is batting 9th lmao”

@DodgersNation: “Today’s lineup vs. the Reds as the Dodgers look to clinch a playoff spot with a win🔥 Teoscar Hernández is back in left field, Kiké Hernández stays in for Freddie Freeman at first, Josue De Paula is DHing, and Tarik Skubal is on the mound. 3:40pm start time, let’s gooo💪💪💪”

@spirichtregen: “Still pretending Muncy can’t hit lefties”

@GabriellaCowann: “Depaula should be top 5 in this lineup”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 90-59 record.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.