Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blake Snell Makes Honest Admission After Royals Game

The Kansas City Royals coming into town may have been exactly what the doctor ordered for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks.

On Tuesday, Blake Snell returned to the mound for LA, and he turned in a solid six-inning performance, allowing just one run and striking out 10 Royals batters.

Following the game, Snell spoke with the media, and he shared a hilarious admission about his outing, and part of his rehab.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Surprising Kyle Tucker Decision Before Royals Game

Dodgers’ Blake Snell’s Post Game Comments

Blake Snell had been recovering from an elbow issue, which led to him making many rehab starts in the minors.

Here is a full clip of a question Snell was asked about his pitches:

Snell then added: “Salt Lake was so difficult.”

“If I played in Salt Lake growing up, I don’t know if I’d be here today, I promise you.”

Snell’s last rehab stint was an outing in Salt Lake City, where he did get hit around pretty hard. However, he’s clearly feeling good; the elbow feels good, and his 10-K performance reflected that on Tuesday.

As for the Dodgers, it was another one-run victory against the Royals, and LA needed extra innings to get it done on Tuesday, but LA has been struggling as of late, so any win they can pick up is much needed.

Now that Blake Snell is back in the Dodgers rotation, Los Angeles’s starting rotation is downright nasty on paper.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 2-Year Player After Blake Snell News

Reactions to Blake Snell’s Strong Start

After his strong start off the injured list, there were some notable reactions across the league about his return:

All 10 Blake Snell strikeouts in his return to the mound! https://t.co/WrpSbyLviD pic.twitter.com/KGKNgruTr5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 12, 2026

@brownsonjacob2 wrote: “Blake Snell is the 3 starter at best LMAO I love being a Dodgers fan.”

Perhaps it is the golden era of being a Dodgers fan.

The Dodgers will wrap up their series with the Royals on Wednesday, with hopes of a sweep to extend their division lead in the NL West.

More MLB on Heavy: Texas Rangers Cut Ties with 5-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game