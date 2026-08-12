The Kansas City Royals coming into town may have been exactly what the doctor ordered for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks.
On Tuesday, Blake Snell returned to the mound for LA, and he turned in a solid six-inning performance, allowing just one run and striking out 10 Royals batters.
Following the game, Snell spoke with the media, and he shared a hilarious admission about his outing, and part of his rehab.
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Dodgers’ Blake Snell’s Post Game Comments
Blake Snell had been recovering from an elbow issue, which led to him making many rehab starts in the minors.
Here is a full clip of a question Snell was asked about his pitches:
Snell then added: “Salt Lake was so difficult.”
“If I played in Salt Lake growing up, I don’t know if I’d be here today, I promise you.”
Snell’s last rehab stint was an outing in Salt Lake City, where he did get hit around pretty hard. However, he’s clearly feeling good; the elbow feels good, and his 10-K performance reflected that on Tuesday.
As for the Dodgers, it was another one-run victory against the Royals, and LA needed extra innings to get it done on Tuesday, but LA has been struggling as of late, so any win they can pick up is much needed.
Now that Blake Snell is back in the Dodgers rotation, Los Angeles’s starting rotation is downright nasty on paper.
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Reactions to Blake Snell’s Strong Start
After his strong start off the injured list, there were some notable reactions across the league about his return:
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blake Snell Makes Honest Admission After Royals Game