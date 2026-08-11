Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 2-Year Player After Blake Snell News

Blake Snell is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers!

The team’s social media account announced the recent roster news:

“The Dodgers activated LHP Blake Snell from the injured list, optioned LHP Charlie Barnes and transferred RHP Blake Treinen to the 60-day injured list.”

With just about every roster move, there is always some bad news with the good, and the roster casualty this time is Charlie Barnes, who is being demoted to the minors.

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Dodgers Option Charlie Barnes; Activate Blake Snell

It’s a tough world for Charlie Barnes, who had his contract selected before Monday’s game against the Royals and now heads right back down to the minors.

As for Blake Snell, he is making his first start in several months on Tuesday against Kansas City. Snell had been dealing with a loose bodies issue in his elbow, which required surgery, but he’s noted he feels 100%, and is ready to ramp up his progression for the Dodgers in the final 40+ games of the season.

It will be Snell’s first start since May 9 against the Atlanta Braves

As for Blake Treinen, he heads to the 60-day IL, and his return this season could be in jeopardy.

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Taking a Look At Blake Snell with the Dodgers

Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2025 season, and while he hasn’t made many regular-season starts, if Snell is on his game, he’s one of the most dominant starters in all of MLB.

His 2025 playoff outings were extremely memorable, and as the Dodgers attempt a three-peat, their *on paper* rotation is pretty nasty, especially if Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound.

The Dodgers’ rotation currently forecasts as: Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Justin Wrobleski, and Roki Sasaki. Even Eric Lauer has been very efficient for the club.

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