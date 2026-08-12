Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Surprising Kyle Tucker Decision Before Royals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in their 3-game set on Monday night.

Good news for Los Angeles ahead of Tuesday’s game, as the Dodgers are returning starter Blake Snell to the fold, and he will oppose Royals’ starter Michael Wacha in what should be an exciting matchup.

For the first game of the series, Dodgers’ slugger Kyle Tucker was riding the pine, but manager Dave Roberts has opted to place Tucker back in the order for Tuesday’s game.

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Kyle Tucker Batting Cleanup on Tuesday

In a pretty major lineup switch for the Dodgers, Kyle Tucker is batting cleanup on Tuesday.

Tucker, who has notably struggled a bit this season, has slowly been breaking out of his slump, and Roberts is clearly showing a lot of trust in Tucker to be the 4-hole hitter.

In Tucker’s four previous starts, he has recorded a hit in all four of them, and in a pinch-hitter appearance on Monday, Tucker walked and scored a run.

Here’s the full Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for 8/11, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/11: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS T. Edman 2B A. Call LF B. Rortvedt C B. Snell SP”

Ben Rortvedt is forming a battery with Blake Snell for the Royals game, and another pair of surprising changes is Freddie Freeman batting 2nd and Andy Pages hitting third for LA.

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Inside Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season Thus Far

As mentioned, Kyle Tucker could be slowly breaking out of his slump, and that would be exactly what the doctor ordered for a struggling Los Angeles offense.

Over 112 games, Kyle Tucker is batting .243 with an OPS+ of 102.

He’s also added 57 walks, 65 runs, 96 hits, 11 home runs, and 54 RBI.

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