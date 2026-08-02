Chicago Cubs Dealt Tough News After Freddy Peralta Decision

The Chicago Cubs have been rumored/linked to all the top starting pitchers on the trade market this cycle.

Ahead of Monday’s (8/3) trade deadline, Chicago has already missed out on two of the top SP trade candidates.

On Saturday evening, Tarik Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is a trade that would have been hard to pull off for the Cubbies anyway, but as of Sunday afternoon, another top trade target of the Cubs (Freddy Peralta) is also off the board.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan (and other MLB reporters), SP Freddy Peralta is being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, which is a tough piece of news for the Cubs.

Passan wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. Rays get their starter, who joins Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez in one of the American League’s best rotation. First on news was @WillSammon”

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What This Trade News Means for Chicago Cubs

This recent Freddy Peralta decision means that Cubs’ top executive Jed Hoyer needs to wake up, and make a move before it’s too late.

The Cubs have a top-3 offense in all of Major League Baseball, but all the reports pointed to Chicago aspiring to acquire at least three pitchers this trade cycle to help bolster their pitching staff.

Well, there have been a handful of pitchers already moved, and the Cubs are yet to make a trade.

Other top options still on the market include Casey Mize, Emerson Hancock, Reid Detmers, Robbie Ray, and Kevin Gausman.

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Looking at the Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the New York Yankees in a 3-game series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon. The series is tied 1-1, so it’s a rubber match at Wrigley Field.

Chicago is 63-48 this season, and 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. There is still plenty of time to make up that ground, but the Cubs also firmly hold the top NL Wild Card spot.

However, winning the division is the potential difference in getting a bye or having to play in the Wild Card round.

Chicago has a five-game lead in the NL Wild Card standings and is 6-4 in their last 10 games with a strong run differential at +90.

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