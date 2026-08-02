New York Mets Cut 3-Year MLB Player After Marlins Series

The New York Mets are officially finished with their four-game series against the Miami Marlins. They lost three of four to the Fish and continue to sink in the NL East standings. The 2026 season is pretty much a lost cause for the Mets, and it’s expected to remain that way with their looming firesale at the MLB trade deadline.

David Stearns has already parted ways with Freddy Peralta (to the Rays), and AJ Minter (to the Twins), and there’s no telling who else might be on the move.

Due to the influx of trades, the Mets have been featured in several roster transactions, and one of the recent ones came after their series with the Mariners, where the Mets claimed Shawn Ross off waivers from the Pirates and designated Joey Gerber for assignment.

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Mets DFA Joey Gerber

The New York Mets have cut three players today.

Earlier on Sunday, they let go of Kevin Herget and MJ Melendez, and now Joey Gerber is the next casualty, as multiple reports point to him being designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for catcher Shawn Ross, who will likely (if he hasn’t already) be assigned to Triple-A following being claimed off waivers.

Joey Gerber, 29, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons. With the Mets this season, he recorded 8.1 IP, and posted an ERA of 4.32 in that span (four earned runs allowed).

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk hit the recent Mets transactions and wrote the following (about Joey Gerber):

“The Mets sent Gerber to the minors about a month ago, and placed him on the Triple-A injured list earlier this week. His health status could prevent another team from making a waiver claim, and since Gerber isn’t eligible to decline an outright assignment, he’ll have to remain the Mets organization if he clears waivers and is outrighted.”

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Looking at Joey Gerber’s MLB Career

Aside from pitching with the Mets this season, Gerber has also spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 28.1 total innings pitched in MLB, Gerber has an ERA of 3.81. He was drafted by the Mariners in 2018 in the 8th round of the MLB draft and made his debut in 2020.

However, he then had a five-year hiatus from the majors and even spent a good chunk of time in the New York Yankees minor league system.

Now, Gerber enters DFA limbo where a few different things can happen, but the most likely is he gets outrighted to the minors if he is not claimed or the Mets can not find a trade partner.

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