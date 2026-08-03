Dave Roberts Doesn’t Hold Back After Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have really upset the Major League Baseball world with their recent acquisition of ace starter Tarik Skubal.

The Dodgers’ X account wrote (earlier on Sunday afternoon) to break the official news:

“The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.”

The ongoing debate across socials is that the Dodgers are the bad guys because they have a much larger amount of financial flexibility. Well, in this instance, any MLB team could have offered the Tigers a similar trade package, but they didn’t. Perhaps in fear of losing him to free agency, or the fact that giving up three prospects would hurt the future of their franchises. The two teams in this proverbial boat are the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Either way, manager Dave Roberts recently spoke about the trade, and he will likely be asked a million times about the Dodgers’ aggressive habits, but Roberts did not hold back in his messaging after acquiring Tarik Skubal.

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Dave Roberts Doesn’t Hold Back After Tarik Skubal Trade

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently spoke with MLB reporter Alden Gonzalez after the Dodgers traded for Tarik Skubal and sent this message:

“There’s nothing that we did that no one else couldn’t have done. I just love our front office.”

The reports noted that Dave Roberts was notified of the Tarik Skubal trade minutes before the Dodgers’ game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday evening. Merely 15 minutes after the Dodgers game concluded on Saturday evening, the news broke that Tarik Skubal was being traded to the Dodgers.

Speaking to Dave Roberts’ message about the trade, well, of course he loves the Dodgers front office, as they make his life exponentially easier as a manager. That’s not to say Roberts isn’t a great manager, but having perhaps the best roster ever assembled certainly helps make everyday decisions a little bit easier.

Roberts fought off job security questions after his heroic managing efforts in the Dodgers 2024 World Series run, but now his job is about as safe and secure as it gets as an MLB manager.

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More on Tarik Skubal Trade….

There’s no doubt that the Tarik Skubal trade to Los Angeles will be the biggest trade this cycle, but does Dave Roberts have a point that what the Dodgers did, any MLB team could have also done??

It’s a very interesting question/argument that will certainly be asked throughout this week and for the rest of the season.

It’s easy for Roberts to say that any team could have pulled off the trade due to his position as manager, and while every top front office executive seemingly has the same resources, prospects are more limited in other MLB organizations than with the Dodgers. And the other argument is that other franchises need those prospects for their future, whereas the Dodgers have basically fielded an All-Star team that blocks their top prospects from even getting MLB opportunities.

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