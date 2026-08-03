New York Mets Announce Release of 3-Year MLB Veteran After Marlins Game

The New York Mets have made a plethora of roster moves this weekend. Likely as a result of their recent trades, which featured David Stearns offloading pitcher Freddy Peralta (to the Rays) and AJ Minter (to the Twins), several players have been designated for assignment.

The Mets are coming off a four-game series with the Miami Marlins, where they lost three of four to the Fish.

One of the players who was designated for assignment was Joey Gerber.

Instead of going through the usual DFA limbo process, the New York Mets went ahead and immediately cut ties with the 29-year-old pitcher.

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New York Mets Release Joey Gerber

Mere hours after designating Joey Gerber for assignment, the New York Mets went ahead and just outright released Joey Gerber from their organization.

MLB.com’s transactions tracker reflects the roster decision:

“New York Mets released RHP Joey Gerber.”

Joey Gerber is now free to sign with any MLB team that may welcome his services.

Usually when a player is DFA’d, they aren’t immediately released by the club, but instead get a chance to pass through waivers to see if another club wants their services, or the club who DFA’d the player will try and work out a trade. However, neither of those scenarios happened in this case, and instead, the Mets front office decided to immediately cut ties with Gerber.

Because it’s the MLB trade deadline season, it’s likely that there will be many more releases taking place across the league.

Gerber pitched 8.1 innings for the New York Mets this season and allowed four earned runs in the process. He’s pitched in parts of 3 MLB seasons (with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays).

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