Dave Roberts Made MLB History in Dodgers-Athletics Series

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers salutes the fans has he walks off the field after the Dodgers defeated the Athletics 9-3 at Sutter Health Park on June 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The victory was Roberts's 1000th has a manager. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
With the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Athletics on Tuesday evening, manager Dave Roberts has made MLB history with 1,000 career managerial wins.
He reached the major milestone faster than any MLB manager in the history of baseball.
Dave Roberts was hired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in November of 2015, and this is his 11th MLB season as the Dodgers manager. Roberts won NL manager of the year in 2016 and has helped the Dodgers win three World Series (2020, 2024, 2025) since being hired. He is the first minority manager in Dodgers franchise history, and will likely go down as the best skipper for the boys in Blue.
Social Media Reactions to Dave Roberts’ 1,000 Managerial Win
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 and Bob Geren #88 of the Los Angeles Dodgers embrace after the Dodgers defeated the Athletics 9-3 at Sutter Health Park on June 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The victory was Roberts’s 1000th has a manager. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
@SportsNetLA wrote (on 6/30):
Roberts: “What makes a great coach or manager? Great players. I’ve been blessed with great players.”
Dave Roberts has had a lasting impact on all the players he has managed over the course of his MLB career. To my recollection, there has never been a player who has had ill words for the Dodgers skipper over the last 10 seasons.
“1,000 wins, but honestly I’ve built a lot of great relationships. This is for all of them and this is certainly not an individual achievement.” Dave Roberts reflects on achieving his 1,000th win as manager of the Dodgers!
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts #30 and Teoscar Hernandez #37 after Edman hit a three-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on June 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and still hold the best record in the sport.
They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and have a 12.0 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.
LA will conclude its series against the Athletics on Wednesday, and then open up a four-game weekend set with the San Diego Padres on Thursday. This might be the best Dodgers team over the past few seasons, and that’s saying a lot considering they pretty much win 100+ games each season, but the Dodgers are well on pace to reach the 100-win mark with a current record of 56-30.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Athletics on Tuesday evening, manager Dave Roberts has made MLB history with 1,000 career managerial wins. He reached the major milestone faster than any MLB manager in the history of baseball. Dave Roberts was hired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in November of 2015, and this is […]
Dave Roberts Made MLB History in Dodgers-Athletics Series