New York Mets Adding Former Cubs Slugger Ahead of Padres Series: Report

The New York Mets have quietly been playing much better baseball lately. While it’s almost certainly too little, too late, perhaps the Metropolitans can carry some momentum into the 2027 campaign, if there is one…

Speaking to the here and now, however, New York is fresh off a sweep of the Washington Nationals this past weekend, and on Monday, the Mets will open up a new series with the San Diego Padres.

According to reports by Mike Rodriguez, the Mets will select the contract of former Chicago Cubs slugger Christopher Morel on Monday.

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New York Mets to Select Christopher Morel

The Mets will have to clear a spot on both the 26 & 40-man rosters for Morel, so be on the lookout for a corresponding move, perhaps a player to either be released or cut from the organization on Monday.

“According to my sources, the Dominican Christopher Morel was called up to the Major Leagues by the New York Mets. Morel was batting .309 average, with an impressive OPS of 1.033 in the Minor Leagues. A new opportunity in the Big Leagues!”

Morel, 27, has played in parts of five MLB seasons and appeared in 22 games with the Miami Marlins this season before being let go. He batted .162 in 68 at-bats with the Marlins this season.

He began his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 and spent parts of three seasons on the North Side of Chicago. He emerged as a strong power threat in the early going of his career, clubbing 60 home runs in his first 323 games (all with the Cubs).

The Cubs traded Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024, and he’s been unable to find that major-league success since.

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More on Christopher Morel…

Thus far in his career, Christopher Morel has played in 499 total games, and he carries a lifetime batting average of .220 with 74 home runs, 211 RBI, and an OPS+ of 95.

It will be interesting to see how he performs with the Mets this season, because if he struggles like he did with Miami, future teams may be very hesitant to give him a shot in the Bigs again.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about the Morel news):

“The Marlins are still responsible for the remainder of that $2MM salary, so the Mets will owe Morel just the prorated league minimum salary for his time on the active roster. For a New York team that is well out of playoff contention, there’s no risk in bringing Morel to the Show to see if he may have really unlocked something during his time with Syracuse.”

“Long considered a question mark on defense, Morel has been used at several positions over his career without sticking anywhere. Syracuse continued this trend by using Morel at first base, second base, third base, and both corner outfield slots during his brief time with the team.”

He will likely be used similarly around the diamond as he has been throughout his career.

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