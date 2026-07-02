Dodgers Call Up 26-Year-Old Rookie Ahead of Padres Series

T

he Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Athletics in Wednesday night’s series finale.

However, pitcher Charlie Barnes provided much-needed innings after the Dodgers called him up just hours before the game, and he ended up throwing 94 pitches and seven innings in relief.

Barnes allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs, but the Dodgers’ priority was simply getting through the game with a healthy pitching staff heading into Thursday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. That’s exactly what Barnes provided.

“For him to be able to save everyone else puts us in a great position for the four games this weekend,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said postgame.

Dodgers Recall 26-Year-Old Rookie

Following the game, the Dodgers optioned Barnes back to Triple-A and recalled 26-year-old rookie Paul Gervase.

Charlie Barnes will be optioned back to Triple A and the Dodgers will recall Paul Gervase, per @katiejwoo pic.twitter.com/hBSyUyRNvX — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 2, 2026

Gervase made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025, but he has pitched just 13.1 career innings, allowing him to retain his rookie status for the 2026 season.

The Rays traded him to the Dodgers during the 2025 season, and he has spent most of his time in the minors since then. However, he has thrown five innings for Los Angeles this year, allowing five hits and just one earned run while posting a 1.80 ERA.

Gervase’s Minor League Outlook

Gervase, who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs 230 pounds, has pitched 25.0 innings for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate this season.

He owns a 2-0 record with a 3.60 ERA across 19 appearances. He has also posted a 1.44 WHIP and recorded 35 strikeouts.

Across 198.0 career minor league innings, Gervase owns a 3.23 ERA with 303 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP.

Dodgers’ Rotation

Originally, Shohei Ohtani was scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Athletics. However, the Dodgers pushed his start back and inserted Jack Dreyer.

Now, Ohtani is set to start Friday against San Diego, while Roki Sasaki takes the mound Thursday night.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to start Saturday. With it being a four-game series, MLB.com currently lists Emmet Sheehan as Sunday’s starter.