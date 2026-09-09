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Dodgers Announce Sudden Freddie Freeman Change Before Reds Game

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Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Shohei Ohtani #17, Freddie Freeman #5 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the series sweep over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening.

A sweep would also mean the Dodgers picked up a 7th consecutive victory, as they’re currently sitting on six in a row.

LA has announced its lineup for the series finale, and the batting order features a lot of changes.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News During Reds Series

Freddie Freeman OUT of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 8: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani #17 smile after a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 8, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Here is the full batting order for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as announced by the team’s social media account:

As you can see, infielder Freddie Freeman is absent from the Dodgers lineup.

Other lineup notes include: Shohei Ohtani also being out, Kyle Tucker being back in, Will Smith being the DH, and Hunter Feduccia picking up catching duties.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the start for LA, and the above order will try to muster up offense against the Reds’ starter, Rhett Lowder.

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Why is Freddie Freeman Out of the Dodgers Batting Order?

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his run with Danny Lehmann #0, Dave Roberts #30 and Bob Geren #88, to take a 1-0 lead over the Washington Nationals, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It could just be a scheduled off day for Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, but it’s unclear why he’s out of the batting order on Wednesday, especially against a right-handed pitcher.

@ByJackHarris wrote (via X.com) about Freeman (and Ohtani):
“Dave Roberts said last night Shohei Ohtani would be back in the Dodgers lineup tonight. He’s not Freddie Freeman also out for the second time this homestand — after a rare DH day yesterday, too. Comes amid a 1-for-18 slump”
Freeman was the Dodgers’ DH on Tuesday, and now he gets a day off, so it’s plausible that something is bothering him.
While it seems like there’s a lot of internal conflict going around the Dodgers clubhouse right now, fans and spectators shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the Dodgers have A. Won 6 MLB games and B. Have a very comfortable lead in the NL West right now.
More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Issued Shohei Ohtani Status Update in Reds Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers Announce Sudden Freddie Freeman Change Before Reds Game

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