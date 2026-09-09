LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Shohei Ohtani #17, Freddie Freeman #5 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
“Dave Roberts said last night Shohei Ohtani would be back in the Dodgers lineup tonight. He’s not Freddie Freeman also out for the second time this homestand — after a rare DH day yesterday, too. Comes amid a 1-for-18 slump”
Freeman was the Dodgers’ DH on Tuesday, and now he gets a day off, so it’s plausible that something is bothering him.
While it seems like there’s a lot of internal conflict going around the Dodgers clubhouse right now, fans and spectators shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the Dodgers have A. Won 6 MLB games and B. Have a very comfortable lead in the NL West right now.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French
0 Comments
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the series sweep over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening.A sweep would also mean the Dodgers picked up a 7th consecutive victory, as they’re currently sitting on six in a row.LA has announced its lineup for the series finale, and the batting order features a lot of changes.More […]
Dodgers Announce Sudden Freddie Freeman Change Before Reds Game