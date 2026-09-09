Dodgers Announce Sudden Freddie Freeman Change Before Reds Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the series sweep over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening.

A sweep would also mean the Dodgers picked up a 7th consecutive victory, as they’re currently sitting on six in a row.

LA has announced its lineup for the series finale, and the batting order features a lot of changes.

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Freddie Freeman OUT of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday

Here is the full batting order for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as announced by the team’s social media account:

As you can see, infielder Freddie Freeman is absent from the Dodgers lineup.

Other lineup notes include: Shohei Ohtani also being out, Kyle Tucker being back in, Will Smith being the DH, and Hunter Feduccia picking up catching duties.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the start for LA, and the above order will try to muster up offense against the Reds’ starter, Rhett Lowder.

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Why is Freddie Freeman Out of the Dodgers Batting Order?

It could just be a scheduled off day for Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, but it’s unclear why he’s out of the batting order on Wednesday, especially against a right-handed pitcher.

“Dave Roberts said last night Shohei Ohtani would be back in the Dodgers lineup tonight. He’s not Freddie Freeman also out for the second time this homestand — after a rare DH day yesterday, too. Comes amid a 1-for-18 slump”

Freeman was the Dodgers’ DH on Tuesday, and now he gets a day off, so it’s plausible that something is bothering him.

While it seems like there’s a lot of internal conflict going around the Dodgers clubhouse right now, fans and spectators shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the Dodgers have A. Won 6 MLB games and B. Have a very comfortable lead in the NL West right now.

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