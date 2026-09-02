Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Announced Concerning Shohei Ohtani News During Cardinals Series

During their series with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced a concerning piece of Shohei Ohtani news.

LA dropped the series opener against the Cardinals on Tuesday evening, but will look to even the score on Wednesday with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

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Dodgers Still Undecided if Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch This Season

Per Dave Roberts, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still undecided if Shohei Ohtani will pitch again this season, as his knee and biceps injury seems to be affecting his pitching progress more than expected.

The Dodgers seriously may want to consider giving Ohtani some time off before October baseball.

@FabianArdaya wrote (on X.com): “Dave Roberts said the possibility of shutting down Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher for the season is on the table, but the Dodgers aren’t to the point yet where they have to or will make that decision.”

It’s somewhat of a discouraging update for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who already have a loaded pitching staff. The hope for Ohtani was that he would at least build up enough to pitch in short stints in the playoffs, which I guess is still on the table, but the recent Shohei Ohtani updates have been going in the wrong direction for a pitching return.

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Dodgers Could Shut Down Shohei Ohtani As a Pitcher

The reports right now aren’t very promising for Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound.

He was originally supposed to start on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers (for one inning), but Roberts ended up denouncing that piece of news, and now this latest update puts his pitching return in total jeopardy.

Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher, this season carries an ERA of 1.79 over 14 starts and 85.2 IP with 95 strikeouts.

The biggest thing for the Dodgers is ensuring his bat is in the order, which is why I note the Dodgers may want to give him some time off…. they do with every other player on the roster, but not their crown jewel?

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