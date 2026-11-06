Dodgers’ Blake Snell Sends Tarik Skubal Message Amid Free Agency

Major League Baseball’s free agency period is officially open, and while there hasn’t been many high-profile signings just yet, the dominoes could start to fall soon.

The undoubted top free agent on the market is Tarik Skubal, who spent the last few months of the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and to the surprise of no one, the Dodgers are expected to be players in his sweepstakes this offseason.

Well, amid the offseason (and free agency), Dodgers starter Blake Snell was asked about Skubal, and Snell sent a very interesting message.

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Blake Snell’s Message to Tarik Skubal Amid Free Agency

Recently, Dodgers reporter David Vassegh got the chance to catch up with Blake Snell following the 2026 season, and Snell was asked about Tarik Skubal in the process.

“Blake Snell says he talks to Tarik Skubal every day and think the Dodgers have a good shot at re-signing him:”

“He knows how I feel, I want nothing more than for him to be a Dodger but it’s a life decision for him and his family so I respect that. I’ve done my pitch.”

Tarik Skubal is expected to earn a contract worth $400 million, and some projections predict that he may earn even more than that, depending on the number of years on his deal.

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More on Tarik Skubal’s Current Free Agency

Reports have indicated that Tarik Skubal would like the sign with a team before the upcoming lockout, which is set to happen at the beginning of December.

During the lockout, free agents won’t be able to negotiate with clubs about their plans, so it makes sense why some free agents may want to try to lock up a deal before the CBA expires.

So, what does this mean for the Dodgers? Well, if they want to retain Skubal, they will have to act quickly and do everything in their power to outbid other suitors, but Skubal’s presumed contract demands are certainly a sticking point for both sides.

Skubal was extremely effective during his time in Dodger Blue down the stretch of the regular season and into the MLB playoffs.