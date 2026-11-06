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Dodgers’ Blake Snell Sends Tarik Skubal Message Amid Free Agency

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National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball’s free agency period is officially open, and while there hasn’t been many high-profile signings just yet, the dominoes could start to fall soon.

The undoubted top free agent on the market is Tarik Skubal, who spent the last few months of the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and to the surprise of no one, the Dodgers are expected to be players in his sweepstakes this offseason.

Well, amid the offseason (and free agency), Dodgers starter Blake Snell was asked about Skubal, and Snell sent a very interesting message.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Dealt Bad News on Reported Trade Target

Blake Snell’s Message to Tarik Skubal Amid Free Agency

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Recently, Dodgers reporter David Vassegh got the chance to catch up with Blake Snell following the 2026 season, and Snell was asked about Tarik Skubal in the process.

@DodgersNation wrote via X.com:
“Blake Snell says he talks to Tarik Skubal every day and think the Dodgers have a good shot at re-signing him:”
“He knows how I feel, I want nothing more than for him to be a Dodger but it’s a life decision for him and his family so I respect that. I’ve done my pitch.”
Tarik Skubal is expected to earn a contract worth $400 million, and some projections predict that he may earn even more than that, depending on the number of years on his deal.
The Dodgers are, of course, among the list of teams that could sign Skubal, and a few other suitors include the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

More on Tarik Skubal’s Current Free Agency

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Reports have indicated that Tarik Skubal would like the sign with a team before the upcoming lockout, which is set to happen at the beginning of December.

During the lockout, free agents won’t be able to negotiate with clubs about their plans, so it makes sense why some free agents may want to try to lock up a deal before the CBA expires.

So, what does this mean for the Dodgers? Well, if they want to retain Skubal, they will have to act quickly and do everything in their power to outbid other suitors, but Skubal’s presumed contract demands are certainly a sticking point for both sides.

Skubal was extremely effective during his time in Dodger Blue down the stretch of the regular season and into the MLB playoffs.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers’ Blake Snell Sends Tarik Skubal Message Amid Free Agency

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