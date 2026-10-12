Dodgers Make Abrupt Kiké Hernández Change Before Brewers Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to even up the NLCS in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Last night, they fell 0-1 in the series after a 2-1 pitching duel.

The Dodgers offense was nearly nonexistent, leaving nine runners on base and going 1-for-6 with RISP.

In today’s 2:00 P.M. PST game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a lineup change involving their best postseason hitter.

Kiké Hernández Out, Tommy Edman In vs. Brewers

Per Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh, Kiké Hernández will sit tonight with Tommy Edman taking his place at second and batting ninth.

In five games this postseason, Edman has yet to record hit.

In Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves, Hernández hit a towering two-run home run ultimately lifting the Dodgers to victory.

Aside from that home run, both Edman and Hernández’s bats have been awfully quiet.

But, the NLCS is where Edman shines. In 2024, he won NLCS MVP. Recording 11 RBIS–tying a franchise record–with a home run, and a .407 batting average which included a hit in each game.

Last year against Milwakuee in the NLCS, Edman tallied five hits and three RBIs.

Tonight, the Dodgers need at least one bat to breakout and shift the momentum of the series before heading home for Games 3 through 5.

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Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2 Lineups

Dave Roberts made several slight tweaks aside from the Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernández switch.

Teoscar Hernández moved up to third, while the struggling Will Smith dropped down to fifth.

Dodgers Lineup:

Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP)

Brewers Lineup:

Starting pitcher: Logan Henderson (RHP)