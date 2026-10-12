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Dodgers Make Abrupt Kiké Hernández Change Before Brewers Game 2

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Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez is out in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers look to even up the NLCS in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Last night, they fell 0-1 in the series after a 2-1 pitching duel.

The Dodgers offense was nearly nonexistent, leaving nine runners on base and going 1-for-6 with RISP.

In today’s 2:00 P.M. PST game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a lineup change involving their best postseason hitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez will not be starting in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tommy Edman gets the start at second base.
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Kiké Hernández Out, Tommy Edman In vs. Brewers

Per Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh, Kiké Hernández will sit tonight with Tommy Edman taking his place at second and batting ninth.

In five games this postseason, Edman has yet to record hit.

In Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves, Hernández hit a towering two-run home run ultimately lifting the Dodgers to victory.

Aside from that home run, both Edman and Hernández’s bats have been awfully quiet.

But, the NLCS is where Edman shines. In 2024, he won NLCS MVP. Recording 11 RBIS–tying a franchise record–with a home run, and a .407 batting average which included a hit in each game.

Last year against Milwakuee in the NLCS, Edman tallied five hits and three RBIs.

Tonight, the Dodgers need at least one bat to breakout and shift the momentum of the series before heading home for Games 3 through 5.

More on Dodgers: Los Angeles Dodgers Get Intriguing Corey Seager Trade News After NLCS Loss

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2 Lineups

Dave Roberts made several slight tweaks aside from the Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernández switch.

Teoscar Hernández moved up to third, while the struggling Will Smith dropped down to fifth.

Dodgers Lineup:

    1. Mookie Betts (R) SS
    2. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
    3. Teoscar Hernández (R) LF
    4. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH
    5. Will Smith (R) C
    6. Max Muncy (L) 3B
    7. Andy Pages (R) CF
    8. Kyle Tucker (L) RF
    9. Tommy Edman (S) 2B

Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP)

Brewers Lineup:

  1. Jackson Chourio (R) LF
  2. Brice Turang (L) 2B
  3. William Contreras (R) C
  4. Jake Bauers (L) 1B
  5. Christian Yelich (L) DH
  6. Garrett Mitchell (L) CF
  7. Cooper Pratt (R) SS
  8. Sal Frelick (L) RF
  9. David Hamilton (L) 3B

Starting pitcher: Logan Henderson (RHP)

McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy

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Dodgers Make Abrupt Kiké Hernández Change Before Brewers Game 2

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