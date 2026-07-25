Dodgers Latest Victims of Trump Antics, Expert Says

The 2025 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers paid a customary visit to the White House to celebrate their victory with President Donald Trump.

But if fans thought the occasion would be about the Dodgers and their triumph, they had another thing coming.

In typical fashion, Mr. Trump managed to find a way to make things about himself. That’s the opinion that body language expert Inbaal Honigman made clear.

Honigman, speaking exclusively with Heavy courtesy of Casino.org, pointed out how Mr. Trump continues hogging the spotlight away from sports teams.

“Donald Trump’s habit of making athletic victories all about himself shows no sign of abating.”

The comments come on the heels of Trump’s photobomb at the FIFA World Cup 2026, in which he attempted to share the spotlight with Spain.

As Honigman noted, President Trump’s body language communicated his desire to bask in the Dodgers’ glory.

“During the Dodgers’ visit to the Rose Garden, the President’s body language is proud, as though he himself is the winner. His facial expressions, while regaling the audience with stories of watching past games and dazzling them with data about their own performances, convey pride and self-satisfaction.”

The assessment is telling about Mr. Trump’s attitude. Then again, no one is really surprised by these antics anymore. Honigman added:

“By raising his head, Trump projects confidence and superiority. At times, his chin lifts, signifying dominance. As he speaks, his arms are held wide at his sides—a broad gesture that suggests he’s happy to take up space.”

So, was this event ever about the Dodgers?

Trump Looking to Keep Spotlight on Himself

While the event at the White House was officially about baseball, it was clearly about Mr. Trump and his desire to stand in the spotlight.

It’s not about sharing the moment with the players. It’s about taking up as much space as possible.

That’s why Honigman made it clear that President Trump’s body language underscored his desire to keep the spotlight on himself.

“While he shares the limelight with the players, shaking their hands and praising them, he’s equally comfortable inserting his own anecdotes and keeping the spotlight on himself.”

For anyone watching the trophy presentation following the final match of the World Cup, the way Mr. Trump horned in on the Dodgers’ moment should be no surprise.

“Only days earlier, the President appeared keen to keep all eyes on himself during the World Cup winners’ photo, remaining on stage, and now, while hosting the Dodgers at the White House, he’s once again happy to command attention at the expense of the athletes.”

Indeed, the moment came at the expense of the Dodgers’ back-to-back World Series victories.

This Might Not Be Dodgers’ Last White House Visit

Ultimately, this visit may not be the last for the Dodgers. Los Angeles seems to be cruising in the NL West, opening up an 11-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team looks poised to make a run for a third-straight title.

If that’s the case, there could very well be another relatively uncomfortable visit to the White House in 2027. Considering that Mr. Trump’s term ends in January of 2029, the Dodgers stand to keep seeing the President steal their thunder.