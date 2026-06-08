Dodgers Receive Troubling Injury News Before Pirates Series as IL Crisis Reach Historic Levels

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 8.

They currently lead the National League West by 7.5 games following a series win over the Los Angeles Angels.

While the Dodgers may look like a complete team, roster depth has allowed them to play through a plethora of injuries the last two years.

Dodgers Major League Players Spent 3,752 Days On IL the Past Two Years

In a post by Dodgers Nation on X, it is revealed that Los Angeles Dodgers’ Major League players have spent the most time on the injured list over the past two years with 3,752 days total, per the Athletic’s Eno Sarris and MLB.com’s Brittnay Ghiroli.

Dodgers’ players have logged 859 more days than the second-place Chicago White Sox.

This does not come as much of a surprise considering in the last two months, the Dodgers roster has changed quite a bit to accommodate the influx of injuries.

In just the month of May, seven Dodgers hit the injured list, not including players who were transferred for the 10 or 15-day IL to the 60-day.

Players like Tyler Glasnow, Jack Dreyer and Teoscar Hernandez hit the IL for the first time this season in May. However, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart, and Kike Hernandez made their way off the IL, just to wind up with a longer stint only days later.

Tommy Edman began the season on the IL, and is finally working his way back at rehab assignment in OKC following an offseason ankle injury.

Mookie Betts was out for five weeks in early April, following an oblique strain.

This does not include the Dodgers’ recent injury scares with third baseman Max Muncy and catcher Will Smith, who were both placed day-to-day.

In 2024 and 2025, Clayton Kershaw bounced back-and-forth between the 40-man roster and the IL, sucking up the bulk of time spent amongst qualified players.

These injuries have not prevented the Dodgers from any success, as they have won back-to-back World Series and are on track to find themselves on top again in 2026.

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Dodgers Preview Against Pittsburgh Pirates

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a series in Pittsburgh at 3:40 P.M. PST on Wednesday. The Pirates currently sit third in the NL Central with a record of 34-32.

Paul Skenes is slated to start for the Pirates, paired against new Dodger pitcher Eric Lauer. Skenes is 6-5 on the season, with an 3.09 ERA and 82 strikeouts. Skenes has faced the Dodgers four times in his career, holding a 3-1 record with a 2.70 ERA.

One of the Dodgers hottest hitters Andy Pages, is 4-for-6 with a home run in two career games against the Pirates’ ace.

Will Smith is currently day-to-day due to neck stiffness, but is expected to return to the lineup at some point during the series.

The last time the two teams met, the Pirates swept the Dodgers in a three-game series at PNC Park in early September.

After the series concludes, the Dodgers head to Chicago to face the White Sox before facing the Tampa Bay Rays at home on June 15.

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