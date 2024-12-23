Dodgers Linked to Top Free Agent Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, but one analyst believes they could end up signing top free-agent starter Corbin Burnes.

Burnes is still on the open market as he’s set to sign with a team. The right-hander will be in line for a massive deal, likely around seven or eight years. It has been rumored that the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are front runners for him.

However, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has the Dodgers as a possible landing spot for Burnes.

“The Dodgers have already signed Blake Snell this offseason. They also have Yoshinobu Yamamoto entering his second season and will get the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin back from injury,” Kelly wrote about Burnes. “They are an unlikely landing spot for Burnes right now. But if Burnes lingers on the market to the point where he considers signing a short-term deal with an early opt-out like Snell did last offseason, can you really rule out the Dodgers jumping in?…

“Burnes is from Bakersfield, which is about two hours from L.A. Surely, he would like to pitch in California, especially if it’s for the World Series champions. All we’re saying is don’t scoff at the possibility, however remote it might seem,” Kelly added.

Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts with the Baltimore Orioles last season. He would become the ace or No. 2 in the Dodgers’ rotation.

Analyst Explains Why Dodgers Should Pursue Burnes

Los Angeles is set to enter 2025 with a rotation featuring Snell, Ohtani, Glasnow, Yamamoto, and Gonslin.

So adding another start doesn’t seem necessary. However, Kelly points to the durability issues of Snell, Glasnow, and Gonsolin as why the Dodgers should pursue Burnes. Especially if its a short-term deal.

“For as loaded as the rotation already looks on paper, it’s hardly a durable group, as Los Angeles found out in 2024,” Kelly wrote. “Maybe that isn’t a huge concern for the Dodgers. Who seem to believe you need 10-plus starters to get through a season in today’s game. But it sure would feel great to have a workhorse you feel comfortable about giving you 200-ish innings atop said rotation.”

Burnes has proven to be a workhorse and extremely durable. The Dodgers would be able to pencil him in as the starter every fifth day without a concern, which is why Kelly says LA should pursue the right-hander.

What is Burnes Projected to Get in Free Agency?

Burns was the top-ranked starting pitcher available in free agency but is still without a contract.

In MLBTradeRumors’ free agent prediction article, the website had Burnes signing a seven-year $200 million deal.

“Even if Burnes never gets that strikeout rate back up into the 30s, he’s still a durable pitcher who throws hard, rarely walks opponents, misses bats at an above-average level and manages contact well,” the article read. “He received a qualifying offer and will turn it down without a second thought. While Burnes’ reputation might lead some to think he could top $250MM, we’re predicting a more “modest” total based on the dip in strikeouts and swinging strikes. Burnes is still clearly a very good pitcher who’d be the No. 1 arm on the majority of pitching staffs around the league, and a $200MM guarantee is nothing to sneeze at.”

However, if the Dodgers are going to sign Burnes, he will need to take a short-term deal.