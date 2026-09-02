New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Angels Game

The New York Yankees are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in a rubber match on Wednesday, September 2.

New York has CY Young hopeful Cam Schlittler on the mound, while the Angels are going with an ace of their own in Reid Detmers.

Due to Detmers’ southpaw status, the Yankees lineup for the series finale features many changes, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of them.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Dropping to 8th in Yankees Order

On Wednesday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will bat eighth in Aaron Boone’s lineup.

Chisholm Jr.’s status in the Yankees batting order has been very fluid this season. One night he’s batting 5th, the next it’s 7th, and so on and so forth.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Yankees batting order for 9/2:

Yankees 9/2: “P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Some other notable changes include Paul Goldschmidt batting leadoff, Ben Rice batting cleanup, Amed Rosario in the 5-hole, and Ali Sanchez forming a battery with Schlittler.

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Inside Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Love him or hate him, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a pretty good baseball player, and he should earn a solid contract in MLB free agency this offseason.

Across 448 at-bats this season, Jazz has 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 16 doubles, and 104 hits.

On top of those solid offensive numbers, he also has 40 steals, which lead the American League.

He’s become quite the controversial infielder across MLB, but if the Yankees get to where they want to go this season, Chisholm Jr. will play a large role in the team’s October success.

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