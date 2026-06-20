Dodgers Star Dalton Rushing’s Heroics Negate Status as MLB’s Biggest Villain

Dalton Rushing came up big again for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night with a walk-off single that plated two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning after a throw from an Orioles outfielder got past the catcher, Samuel Basallo, and allowed the winning run (Ryan Ward) to come across the plate to score.

Rushing is seeing a lot more opportunities as the Dodgers’ catcher with Will Smith being sidelined due to injury. The 25-year-old Dalton Rushing, who was taken by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft, continues to provide memorable moments for this team, whether good or bad, his recent heroics at the plate should negate his status as MLB’s biggest villain.

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Dalton Rushing ‘Antics’ Timeline

I’m sure Dalton Rushing would be the first to admit he played with his emotions on his sleeve egregiously over the first couple of months of the season. He got caught saying some think he’d likely want to take back, and even called out an opposing team for potentially cheating after a loss.

Dalton Rushing debuted with the Dodgers in 2025, but this 2026 season is the first extended run he’s received, and that’s likely to continue as the season progresses. What must have happened with Rushing is a member of the Dodgers veteran corps in the locker room coming up to him and saying something along the lines of ‘relax, youngster’, and it’s certainly has worked.

In 130 at-bats this season, Rushing has eight home runs, 22 RBI, and an OPS+ of 136.

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Dalton Rushing is Even Emerging as a Leader

In a recent win against the Tampa Bay Rays, Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia even praised Dalton Rushing for helping him out of a jam:

“[Dalton Rushing] and I were just — I was leaning on him, to be honest. He had some good words of encouragement during a couple meetings. Just trust my stuff. I felt like I was nibbling around the edge.

With Will Smith remaining sidelined, Rushing plays a lot bigger role with the Dodgers, and so far, despite a rocky start to the season with ‘away from play’ controversies, Rushing should be emerging into a fan favorite very quickly.

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