Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Brewers Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a weekend series. Atlanta won the first game of the series (at Truist Park) on Friday evening. Game two of the series is on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. EST., and the Braves will have their ace, Chris Sale (8-5, 2.30 ERA, 92 SO) on the mound.

Before the Braves-Brewers game, the Braves announced their lineup, and it features a notable Drake Baldwin change and a Joey Bart decision. Baldwin has played three games since returning from an oblique injury, and Joey Bart was just traded to Atlanta to help with depth at catcher.

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Drake Baldwin DH’ing for Saturday Afternoon Game

On Saturday afternoon, Drake Baldwin will be the designated hitter, and Joey Bart will be getting his first crack with the Braves.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/20):

Braves 6/20: M. Dubón CF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Bart C M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS C. Sale SP

Some other notable things: Drake Baldwin is also moving down one spot with the Brewers set to start Kyle Harrison. Harrison is having a breakout season, but on Friday, Atlanta was able to get to Jacob Misiorowski, and it ultimately led them to a game one win.

It’s the first time since returning from the IL that Drake Baldwin is in the DH spot.

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Drake Baldwin’s 2026 Season

Drake Baldwin has been one of the Braves’ best hitters this season. He should be on track to his first MLB All-Star appearance.

Over 202 at-bats, Baldwin is hitting .293 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 41 hits, and an OPS+ 153 in 51 games.

Since debuting with the Braves in 2025, Drake Baldwin has been the truth.

He’s officially played 175 games with the Braves, and has 33 home runs, 119 RBI, and an OPS+ of 136… all while being a catcher.

Drake Baldwin should also be on track for a contract extension here soon.

Stay updated on all the recent Braves news, rumors, and updates on Heavy on Braves.

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