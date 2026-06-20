Injured Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Owed $82 Million

The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite being without two of their top-paid starting pitchers (Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow), have the most wins in MLB, and picked up an exciting walk-off victory on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

Both Snell and Glasnow have been particularly injury-prone over the last few weeks, and for Glasnow, he’s currently dealing with back spasms that may keep him out until near the All-Star break. Glasnow signed a five-year, $137 million contract before the 2024 season and is still owed a large chunk of money.

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Tyler Glasnow’s Contract Breakdown/How Much is He Owed?

Tyler Glasnow has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since May 6.

FanSided.com writer Emma Lingan wrote (on 6/16):

“Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is currently on the 60-day injured list recovering from recurring lower back spasms. He remains shut down from throwing, and manager Dave Roberts stated that a return to the mound is unlikely until sometime after the mid-July All-Star break.”

Per Spotrac.com, here is Tyler Glasnow’s contract breakdown:

“Tyler Glasnow signed a 5 year, $136,562,500 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including $10,000,000 signing bonus, $136,562,500 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $27,312,500. In 2026, Glasnow will earn a base salary of $30,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $32,500,000.”

So, $30 million for Glasnow this season, $30 million for 2027, and then a club option in 2028 brings the amount of guaranteed money left on his salary to around $82 million. Remember, Glasnow has been compensated for some of his services this season.

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Tyler Glasnow with the Dodgers

In 2026 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before his back problems, Glasnow was rolling, and he currently holds an ERA of 2.72 across 39.2 innings pitched with 49 strikeouts in seven starts.

Glasnow joined LA in 2024, and unlike Blake Snell, he has pitched a fair amount with the club since signing his monster contract.

Across 264 innings pitched with LA, Glasnow holds an ERA of 3.27 with 323 strikeouts. He previously spent six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Dodgers, and Glasnow debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016.

He holds a lifetime ERA of 3.69 over 135 starts and 790+ innings. He was named an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

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