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Los Angeles Dodgers Share Teoscar Hernández Injury Timeline Before Orioles Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández begins his rehab assignment on Tuesday in OKC following a hamstring injury.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers conclude an evenly matched series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, June 21 at 1:10 P.M. PST.

On Friday, the Dodgers won in walk-off fashion after a two RBI single from catcher Dalton Rushing, but fell short on Saturday 3-2.

The back-to-back World Series Champions are without a couple big name players including, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Kike Hernández, and Teoscar Hernández. Luckily for Los Angeles, they have quite the roster depth to keep them afloat among their injury struggles.

However, after getting injured on May 27, Teoscar Hernández is set to hopefully return to the lineup at the end of June.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is set to make his return to the lineup at the end of June following his hamstring injury.

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Teoscar Hernández Set to Start Rehab Assignment on Tuesday, Could Return At the End of Month

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Father’s Day game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Athletic’s Katie Woo, announced that Teoscar Hernández will be starting his rehab assignment on Tuesday, June 23.

Teoscar Hernández will start a rehab assignment with Triple A OKC (in Reno) starting Tuesday,” Katie Woo wrote on X. “Plan is for him to play 4-5 games. If all goes well, he could be activated before the series against the A’s at the end of the month. #Dodgers”

Hernández was injured while sprinting to first base in attempt to beat a groundout against the Colorado Rockies on May 27. 

McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy

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Los Angeles Dodgers Share Teoscar Hernández Injury Timeline Before Orioles Game

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