Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year Pitcher Before Brewers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready for their NL showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game series this weekend, and it’s easily the most exciting matchup on the MLB slate.

Entering the series, the Dodgers and Brewers are neck and neck for MLB’s best record. The Brewers were swept by the Padres this week, which has opened the door for clubs like the Braves, Dodgers, and even the Chicago Cubs to sneakily earn the top seed in the NL.

Before the first game in the Brewers’ series, the Dodgers announced a pair of roster moves.

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Dodgers Option Landon Knack

The Los Angeles Dodgers formally announced the roster moves via their X account:

“The Dodgers added RHP Jonathan Hernández to the roster and optioned RHP Landon Knack.”

Jonathan Hernandez has a weird clause with his optionability, so to bring him back, he must be signed and added to the roster, which means Landon Knack is the odd-man out and ends up being optioned.

Knack, 29, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons. He logged 2.2 innings in Wednesday’s win over the Royals and did not give up a run in the process. He actually ended up getting the save against the Royals. Knack has logged 7.2 total innings with the Dodgers this season and holds an ERA of 5.87 (five earned runs allowed).

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Inside Landon Knack’s MLB Career

Across three MLB seasons, Landon Knack has posted an ERA of 4.24 over 119 total innings and 117 strikeouts. He’s spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

2023, his rookie campaign, was the season when Knack saw the most MLB action. He collected 12 starts and boasted an ERA of 3.65 over 69 innings, but he’s dealt with some injuries since.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about the roster moves, mostly about newly added pitcher Hernández):

“This is Hernández’s third MLB stint since the Dodgers first picked him up in May. He’d pitched well for the Phillies’ top affiliate to get L.A.’s attention. Hernández hasn’t been especially effective at the MLB level this year, allowing a 6.45 ERA with subpar strikeout and walk marks over 22 1/3 innings.”

It’s very plausible that Knack will be recalled shortly, and it could be the corresponding move to Hernandez being cut again.

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