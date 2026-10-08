Los Angeles Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz Sends 4-Word Message After Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the National League Championship Series for the third straight season.

After defeating the Atlanta Braves in four games, the Dodgers will head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers for a 2nd straight season and potentially advance to the World Series.

LA picked up a 4-1 win over the Braves to advance on Wednesday evening, and immediately following the win, Edwin Diaz, who picked up the save, sent out a 4-word message on social media.

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Edwin Diaz Sends Message After Advancing to the NLCS

When the Dodgers inked Edwin Diaz to the largest contract for a reliever in MLB history, it was to close out games in October, and considering Diaz picked up saves in both Game Three and Four of the NLDS, it’s safe to say he’s the team’s closer once again.

Via X.com, he had this message to relay after the postgame celebration on Wednesday evening:

Edwin Diaz is fired up to be one step away from the World Series, as should the rest of the team.

Diaz struggled for much of the regular season and also battled injuries, but since returning from the IL in late September, he has been lights out.

Looking at Edwin Diaz’s First Season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Edwin Diaz has thrown three innings during the MLB playoffs, and he has yet to allow a run on just one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

During the regular season, Diaz posted an ERA of 8.68 over 18.2 innings.

As noted, the Dodgers inked Diaz to such a lucrative contract to show up when it matters in October, and the 3X All-Star has clearly done that thus far.

Diaz has not allowed a run in his last eight relief outings.

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