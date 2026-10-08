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Los Angeles Dodgers Next Opponent: Who Does LA Play in the NLCS?

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National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are advancing in the MLB playoffs to the National League Championship Series after defeating the Atlanta Braves in four games.

LA picked up a 4-1 win on Wednesday night behind a solid start by Tyler Glasnow and a huge hit by Andy Pages in the 7th inning. Max Muncy hit an insurance home run in the ninth inning, which pretty much sealed the deal for LA, and they are moving on!

Now it’s time to think about who their opponent will be for the NLCS, which is still undecided.

More MLB on Heavy: Ronald Acuña Jr. Off-Field News Surfaces After Braves-Dodgers NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers Next Opponent: NLCS Schedule; How to Watch

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Teoscar Hernández #37 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face either the San Diego Padres or the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers-Padres NLDS is still ongoing, with the Brewers holding a 2-1 lead.

However, the series has shifted to San Diego. It’s possible for a winner to be decided as early as Wednesday evening, but if the Padres win on Wednesday, there will be a Game Five on Friday evening.

This story will be updated once that opponent is decided.

The National League Championship Series game times have also yet to be announced, but the dates are set, and all the games will be broadcast on FOX/FS1, and FOX Deportes.

As relayed by MLB.com:

Sunday, Oct. 11
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 1

Monday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 14
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 3

Thursday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 4

Friday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 5

Saturday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)*

Sunday, Oct. 18
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 6

Monday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)*
LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 7

Tuesday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)*

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Shohei Ohtani Change Before NLDS Game 4 vs. Braves

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Next Opponent: Who Does LA Play in the NLCS?

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