Los Angeles Dodgers Next Opponent: Who Does LA Play in the NLCS?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are advancing in the MLB playoffs to the National League Championship Series after defeating the Atlanta Braves in four games.

LA picked up a 4-1 win on Wednesday night behind a solid start by Tyler Glasnow and a huge hit by Andy Pages in the 7th inning. Max Muncy hit an insurance home run in the ninth inning, which pretty much sealed the deal for LA, and they are moving on!

Now it’s time to think about who their opponent will be for the NLCS, which is still undecided.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Next Opponent: NLCS Schedule; How to Watch

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face either the San Diego Padres or the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers-Padres NLDS is still ongoing, with the Brewers holding a 2-1 lead.

However, the series has shifted to San Diego. It’s possible for a winner to be decided as early as Wednesday evening, but if the Padres win on Wednesday, there will be a Game Five on Friday evening.

This story will be updated once that opponent is decided.

The National League Championship Series game times have also yet to be announced, but the dates are set, and all the games will be broadcast on FOX/FS1, and FOX Deportes.

As relayed by MLB.com:

Sunday, Oct. 11

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 1 Monday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 3

Thursday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 4 Friday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 5

Saturday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)*

Sunday, Oct. 18

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 6 Monday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)*

LAD vs. winner of SD/MIL, NLCS Game 7 Tuesday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7 (TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max)*

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