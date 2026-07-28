Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 24-Year-Old Player to Pave Way for Kike Hernandez During Mariners Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers, after an off-day on Monday, are set to open up a three-game series (at home) against the Seattle Mariners.
Before the Mariners series opens up, the Los Angeles Dodgers will activate Kiké Hernández from the IL. The official announcement has not been made by the club yet, but reports from team insiders point to Hernández’s reinstatement being today (7/28).
Once he’s activated off the IL, the Dodgers will have to make a corresponding move, which is expected to be 24-year-old Alex Freeland being optioned to Triple-A.
Update: the Dodgers have officially announced the roster move:
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Dodgers Report Indicates Alex Freeland Set to be Optioned
Here is what Dodgers reporter Jack Harris wrote (about the Dodgers’ upcoming roster moves):
“With Kiké Hernández set to be activated from the IL today, Alex Freeland just departed the Dodgers’ clubhouse. Seems he’ll be getting optioned, as had been expected”
Alex Freeland’s MLB Career/More on Kike Hernandez
Kike Hernandez has played in just two games with the Dodgers this season before landing on the IL with elbow inflammation.
In four at-bats, Hernandez recorded four hits (2 doubles, one home run).
As for Alex Freeland, he made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2025, and over 279 ABs in his young career, he has batted .219 with five home runs, nine doubles, and an OPS+ of 73.
Los Angeles is currently 67-39 (good for the best record in MLB) and holds a commanding 12.5-game lead in the NL West.
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