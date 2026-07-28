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Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 24-Year-Old Player to Pave Way for Kike Hernandez During Mariners Series

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Enrique Hernandez #8 and Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during batting practice at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers, after an off-day on Monday, are set to open up a three-game series (at home) against the Seattle Mariners.

Before the Mariners series opens up, the Los Angeles Dodgers will activate Kiké Hernández from the IL. The official announcement has not been made by the club yet, but reports from team insiders point to Hernández’s reinstatement being today (7/28).

Once he’s activated off the IL, the Dodgers will have to make a corresponding move, which is expected to be 24-year-old Alex Freeland being optioned to Triple-A.

Update: the Dodgers have officially announced the roster move: 

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Dodgers Report Indicates Alex Freeland Set to be Optioned

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Alex Freeland #76 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his RBI single to score Tommy Edman #25, for a 3-1 lead over the Colorado Rockies, during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Here is what Dodgers reporter Jack Harris wrote (about the Dodgers’ upcoming roster moves):

“With Kiké Hernández set to be activated from the IL today, Alex Freeland just departed the Dodgers’ clubhouse. Seems he’ll be getting optioned, as had been expected”

@DodgersBeat wrote: “Dave Roberts confirmed Alex Freeland is corresponding move for Kiké Hernandez”
@AdrianMedina_16 wrote: “Looks as though the corresponding move before Kiké Hernández is activated tomorrow is Alex Freeland. Freeland has hit .231/.309/.313 in 72 games played this season”
So, a little bit of conflicting reports on when the roster move will drop, but again, this story will be updated once the team’s X page officially makes the move.
Alex Freeland could certainly be a trade candidate over the next six days ahead of the trade deadline.
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Alex Freeland’s MLB Career/More on Kike Hernandez

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Kike Hernandez has played in just two games with the Dodgers this season before landing on the IL with elbow inflammation.

In four at-bats, Hernandez recorded four hits (2 doubles, one home run).

As for Alex Freeland, he made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2025, and over 279 ABs in his young career, he has batted .219 with five home runs, nine doubles, and an OPS+ of 73.

Los Angeles is currently 67-39 (good for the best record in MLB) and holds a commanding 12.5-game lead in the NL West.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 24-Year-Old Player to Pave Way for Kike Hernandez During Mariners Series

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