Dodgers Reveal Plan For Emmet Sheehan After Latest Meltdown

The Los Angeles Dodgers shared the outlook for struggling right-hander Emmet Sheehan after he was crushed for six earned runs over 3.1 innings on Sunday, June 21, in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Sheehan will receive one more opportunity as a starter before the club makes a decision on his rotation spot, manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game, including Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“It just hasn’t been where we needed to be, where (Sheehan) wants it to be,” Roberts said. “And I think right now he’s probably searching a little bit. But he’ll get a start this next one, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

The Dodgers’ current schedule has Sheehan lined up to pitch against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, June 28. He was knocked around for four earned runs over four innings when he faced the Friars back in May.

Los Angeles Dodgers to Give Struggling Emmet Sheehan One More Chance in the Rotation

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The debacle against the Orioles pushed Sheehan’s ERA to 5.32. He’s permitted 13 earned runs over 16 innings in June. Baltimore took him deep twice on Sunday, marking the third time in his past six starts that Sheehan has allowed multiple home runs. He also matched a season high with three walks. The defeat sealed a series loss for the Dodgers, who dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the middle of May.

“Today, obviously, walks were a problem, and that’s never good,” Sheehan said, relayed by Woo. “Execution and being confident in the pitch I want to throw, both of those need to improve. And I need to start giving us a chance to win.”

The 26-year-old Sheehan has a solid 6.9% walk rate on the season, so that hasn’t been a persistent issue. He’s also striking out opponents at a solid 26.2% clip. The main problem has been keeping the ball in the yard. After allowing 18 home runs in his first two big-league seasons, Sheehan has given up 14 dingers this year. He’s probably been a bit unlucky due to a 16.5% home run to fly ball rate, but he’s also ceded a massive 27.4% pulled air rate. Fly balls to the pull side are the most likely batted balls to leave the yard.

Who Would Take Sheehan’s Spot in the Rotation?

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Injuries have chipped away at the Dodgers’ pitching depth. Aces Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are both on the injured list. Neither pitcher is nearing a return. Landon Knack and Gavin Stone are also on the IL. The club scooped up veteran Eric Lauer in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s stabilized the back end of the rotation, along with Justin Wrobleski, who has pitched extremely well since moving to a starting role.

The name to watch is River Ryan. The 27-year-old righty is one of the top prospects in the organization. He’s scuffled to a 4.46 ERA at Triple-A this year, but he’s posted a solid 27.2% strikeout rate and an excellent 5.1% walk rate. Ryan didn’t pitch at all in 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but his chance with the Dodgers could come soon if Sheehan struggles again.