Eric Lauer Off-Field News Emerges Amid Major Los Angeles Dodgers Decision

Among the several free agent decisions the Los Angeles Dodgers have to make this offseason, one of them regards pitcher Eric Lauer.

After the 2026 season concluded for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lauer now becomes a free agent, and while he had a good stretch of pitching for LA, it’s unclear if he will be brought back to the organization.

However, a piece of Eric Lauer news has emerged following the Dodgers’ exit from the MLB playoffs.

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Eric Lauer Welcomes 2nd Child Into World

In a recent post by @DodgersNation, Eric Lauer has welcomed his 2nd child into the world with his wife, Emily. The post reads:

“The Lauer family just got bigger 💙 Eric Lauer and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their second child on Instagram. The Dodgers family keeps growing’”

Congratulations to the growing Lauer family!

Lauer, 31, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers halfway through the 2026 season from the Blue Jays.

He made 12 starts for LA during the regular season before ending his 2026 season on the IL, and he did not pitch for the Dodgers in the MLB playoffs.

Across those 12 starts (72 IP), Lauer boasted an ERA of 4.50. His ERA was much better for much of his Dodgers tenure, but a few clunker starts at the end put his playoff status in jeopardy, and a shoulder injury sealed his season’s fate.

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