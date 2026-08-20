Ex-Dodgers Infielder Signs With Division Rival

Former Los Angeles Dodgers utility infielder Santiago Espinal is back in the National League West two months after being released by the organization. Espinal has agreed to a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per the Reno Aces affiliate’s X account.

Espinal, 31, will report to the Aces and play for the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate for likely the rest of the minor league season. Arizona has lost some infield depth with the Ketel Marte saga playing out and veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado playing through an upper body injury.

It’s possible that Espinal could resurface with the Diamondbacks, depending on how well he hits in Reno. He gives them a versatile infield defender, having suited up at first base, second base, and third base for the Dodgers this season.

Recapping Santiago Espinal’s Tenure With the Dodgers

Santiago Espinal signed with the Dodgers on a minor league deal ahead of Spring Training. He made the club as a utility infielder off the bench. He made the club with Kike Hernandez and Tommy Edman both recovering from offseason surgery.

In 36 games with the Dodgers, the 31-year-old hit .268 with a home run and a .651 OPS. After Hernandez and Edman returned, Espinal was cut loose by the club on June 16.

Following his release from the Dodgers, Espinal signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. With Triple-A Round Rock, he slashed .263/.310/.333 in 11 games before being let go by the Rangers on July 28.

The Dodgers have already played out all their games against the Diamondbacks in 2026. Arizona won the season series, 7-6. So Los Angeles will not likely see Espinal again, unless it’s the postseason.