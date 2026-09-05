Report: Forgotten Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Could Be Activated During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Washington Nationals (at home) in a weekend series.

LA won the first game of the series and has won two consecutive games, which is noteworthy because the Dodgers had been struggling over the past week.

During the Nationals series, a report surfaced within the Dodgers organization about forgotten pitcher Bobby Miller.

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Report: Bobby Miller Has Locker in Dodgers Clubhouse

While an official roster move has not been made just yet (it could be coming on Saturday, September 5), per multiple reports, pitcher Bobby Miller has a locker in the Los Angeles clubhouse.

@FabianArdaya wrote: “Bobby Miller has a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse.”

Bobby Miller was once a very promising pitcher in the Dodgers organization, but he has been somewhat of a forgotten arm over the past couple of years.

Again, it’s unclear if Miller will be activated or not, but he’s officially on the taxi squad for LA, and if someone does happen to land on the IL, it can be assumed that Miller will be the corresponding move.

Miller has missed most of the 2026 campaign with shoulder issues, but across 14 minor-league innings, his ERA is in the mid-3.00s with 17 strikeouts.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bobby Miller’s Career

Bobby Miller was once a top prospect in the Dodgers organization.

He burst onto the scene in 2023 with a very solid rookie campaign (22 starts, 124.1 IP, 119 strikeouts), but he has run into some trouble keeping the ball within the strike zone (and ballpark) over the past two campaigns.

Across 36 starts in his three-year MLB career, Miller carries an ERA of 5.44 with 178 strikeouts in 185.1 IP.

Stay updated with all things Dodgers on Heavy on Dodgers, as the official word surrounding Bobby Miller should be announced sometime on Saturday.

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