Report: Forgotten Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Could Be Activated During Nationals Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 776096911 (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Bobby Miller was once a very promising pitcher in the Dodgers organization, but he has been somewhat of a forgotten arm over the past couple of years.
Again, it’s unclear if Miller will be activated or not, but he’s officially on the taxi squad for LA, and if someone does happen to land on the IL, it can be assumed that Miller will be the corresponding move.
Miller has missed most of the 2026 campaign with shoulder issues, but across 14 minor-league innings, his ERA is in the mid-3.00s with 17 strikeouts.
Bobby Miller was once a top prospect in the Dodgers organization.
He burst onto the scene in 2023 with a very solid rookie campaign (22 starts, 124.1 IP, 119 strikeouts), but he has run into some trouble keeping the ball within the strike zone (and ballpark) over the past two campaigns.
Across 36 starts in his three-year MLB career, Miller carries an ERA of 5.44 with 178 strikeouts in 185.1 IP.
Stay updated with all things Dodgers on Heavy on Dodgers, as the official word surrounding Bobby Miller should be announced sometime on Saturday.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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