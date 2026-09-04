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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News Before Royals Game

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Don’t look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays are starting to get hot…

On Friday evening, they will begin a new series (on the road) against the Kansas City Royals, who has also been one of the hottest teams in baseball.

However, before game one of the series, the Blue Jays announced their lineup, which featured a notable piece of Kazuma Okamoto news.

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Blue Jays Reveal Kazuma Okamoto Lineup News Before Royals Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 01: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores on a wild pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After a day off on Thursday, Kazuma Okamoto is back in the Blue Jays lineup on Friday, batting fifth and playing third base.

@UnderdogMLB helped break the lineup news:

Blue Jays 9/4: “B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B C. McAdoo 2B E. Clement SS N. Lukes RF M. Straw LF J. Taillon SP”

Other lineup changes include George Springer back in the order, Alejandro Kirk catching (and forming a battery with recently activated Jameson Taillon), and Myles Straw batting last in the lineup.

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Kazuma Okamoto Has Been a Quality Hitter for Toronto This Season

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 01: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores on a wild pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Kazuma Okamoto has been a very solid hitter for the Blue Jays this season in his rookie campaign.

He’s batting .227, but has 28 home runs, 78 RBI, and 112 total hits.

Manager John Schneider has moved him around in the order pretty frequently, but batting 5th seems to be the sweet spot for Okamoto.

As for the Blue Jays right now, they will need Kazuma Okamoto to continue hitting long balls during their AL Wild Card push.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News Before Royals Game

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