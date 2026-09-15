Freddie Freeman & Wife Chelsea Send Out Heartfelt Post for Son Charlie

As the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a road series this week, it’s a special day in the Freddie Freeman household.

Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, sent out a very heartfelt post for her and Freddie’s son, Charlie, as he turned 10 years old on Tuesday, September 15.

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Freddie Freeman’s Son Charlie Turns 10 on Tuesday

Below is the post made by both Freddie and Chelsea celebrating their son’s 10th birthday.

The post reads:

“Happy 10th birthday Charlie!!! Double digits! 🥹🎉 You are everything we could have ever asked for in a son…Kind, caring, smart, compassionate and the most amazing big brother. I truly have no idea how these 10 years have gone by so fast. We are so proud of you and love you more than you’ll ever know!”

The heartfelt post has amassed 18.9 thousand likes and 400+ comments.

Freddie Freeman is currently in the batting order for the Dodgers, and as of the 3rd inning, Freeman has a hit.

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More on Freddie Freeman Right Now….

Freddie Freeman has been dealing with some soreness lately, which has led him to miss a few games.

However, manager Dave Roberts has been clear that it’s just a precautionary issue, and he’s since returned to the batting order.

Freeman is having another stellar campaign for the Dodgers, batting .293 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI, and an OPS+ of 126.

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