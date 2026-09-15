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Freddie Freeman & Wife Chelsea Send Out Heartfelt Post for Son Charlie

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Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge)

As the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a road series this week, it’s a special day in the Freddie Freeman household.

Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, sent out a very heartfelt post for her and Freddie’s son, Charlie, as he turned 10 years old on Tuesday, September 15.

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Freddie Freeman’s Son Charlie Turns 10 on Tuesday

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Six
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 23: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves kisses his wife Chelsea while holding his son Charlie following Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to advance to the 2021 World Series. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Below is the post made by both Freddie and Chelsea celebrating their son’s 10th birthday.

The post reads:

“Happy 10th birthday Charlie!!! Double digits! 🥹🎉 You are everything we could have ever asked for in a son…Kind, caring, smart, compassionate and the most amazing big brother. I truly have no idea how these 10 years have gone by so fast. We are so proud of you and love you more than you’ll ever know!”

The heartfelt post has amassed 18.9 thousand likes and 400+ comments.

Freddie Freeman is currently in the batting order for the Dodgers, and as of the 3rd inning, Freeman has a hit.

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More on Freddie Freeman Right Now….

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 4: Shohei Ohtani #17, Freddie Freeman #5 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman has been dealing with some soreness lately, which has led him to miss a few games.

However, manager Dave Roberts has been clear that it’s just a precautionary issue, and he’s since returned to the batting order.

Freeman is having another stellar campaign for the Dodgers, batting .293 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI, and an OPS+ of 126.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Freddie Freeman & Wife Chelsea Send Out Heartfelt Post for Son Charlie

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