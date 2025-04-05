Freeman on IL, Feduccia Recalled from Minors

After Freddie Freeman was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday due to a right-ankle sprain, the Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Hunter Feduccia to replace him on the active roster.

Strong Spring Performance Earns Spot on Active Roster

The left-handed hitter was optioned to the minors when the team traveled to Japan for the Tokyo series, after playing a valuable role in Cactus League spring training. Feduccia played in 13 of 19 games this spring, six of which he started in.

Before moving to Triple-A Oklahoma City, he finished the spring with a .292/.364/.542 slashline, batting .313 with a homer and seven RBIs across 16 at-bats.

The 27-year-old will join the active roster as a catcher alongside Will Smith and Austin Barnes. Feduccia has stepped up before, in the instance when Smith and Barnes have been injured. In 2024, Feduccia made his Major League debut when Barnes broke his toe.

The backup catcher and first baseman played in five games last season, batting .333 with two runs and one RBI, being at-bat 12 times.

Working with Caution, Hopes of Speedy Recovery

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he’s hopeful Freeman will be eligible to play for the team’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs on April 11. It’s been a rough start for the first baseman this season, after missing the two-game Tokyo Series due to left rib discomfort, and being sidelined for the series against the Atlanta Braves due to a ‘mishap’ in the shower.

He tweaked his ankle while attempting to step into the bathtub/shower in his guest room’s bathroom, as the main shower he typically uses is currently dealing with a leak. Freeman, who underwent offseason surgery on the same ankle, has left the Dodgers with reason to be cautious. X-rays on his ankle came back clean and he’s been receiving treatment to quicken his recovery and get him back on the field.

Freeman, 35, has revealed he’s been feeling much better since the incident which occurred on Sunday, March 30 – the team’s off day. Yet the eight-time-all star remains on the injured list and didn’t join the Dodgers on their road trip through Philadelphia and D.C.

The first baseman is expected to be back on the active roster by the time the Dodgers return to Los Angeles for their six-game homestand against the Cubs and Colorado Rockies. There are hopes he will be able to play on his bobblehead night, April 11.

In the meantime, Feduccia is on the Dodgers’ active roster and promoted from the minors.

Notable Background

Feduccia was selected by Los Angeles in the 12th round of the 2018 First-Year Player draft out of LSU. He was voted as the No. 4 pro prospect in the 2017 Northwoods League by Baseball America, after batting .348 with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 46 games with the Rockford Rivets.

With an impressive 2024 season and MLB debut, Feduccia was a solid option for the Dodgers to turn to with Freeman out. However, there was speculation that outfielder James Outman or infielder David Bote were going to be selected to replace his spot on the roster, but the Dodgers opted to promote Feduccia.