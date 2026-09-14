This Is How Dodgers Can Clinch Playoff Spot Today

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champs, so they’ve got a lot more on their mind in September than just clinching a playoff spot.

But it’s also a chance to point out the obvious: The first step is getting into the dance.

So yeah, before the Dodgers can fly, they simply have to ensure they’re in the postseason at all.

They’ll have that opportunity on Monday, with a multi-pronged clinching scenario.

The Dodgers also have the right guy on the mound to try and make it happen: Tarik Skubal takes the ball on Monday night for Los Angeles.

Dodgers Clinching Scenario Today

The Dodgers have two possible ways to clinch a playoff spot on Monday night.

The simple one is this:

The Dodgers are in the playoffs if they win at Cincinnati against the Reds.

If the Dodgers lose, they can still clinch a spot on Monday night if this happens:

Rockies beat the Padres and Marlins beat the Diamondbacks.

Losses by San Diego and Arizona combined would put the Dodgers in with a couple weeks to spare.

There’s still time, of course, but the Dodgers wouldn’t mind ensuring their spot sooner rather than later.

Dodgers’ Standings

The Dodgers currently lead the National League West Division comfortably, although they haven’t clinched it yet and can’t officially clinch it on Monday, either.

The Dodgers are 90-59, which means they have 13 games left to play.

The Padres enter Monday night at 81-68, also with 13 games left. They’re 9.0 games back of the Dodgers.

And in the, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance” category, the Diamondbacks are 79-71 with 12 games left. They’re 11.5 games behind the Dodgers, and the first night they can be officially eliminated from contention to win the division is Monday night.

Even if the Dodgers somehow collapsed and gave up the division title to the Padres, the Diamondbacks are also the closest team to the third-and-final Wild Card spot (which the Padres currently have).

That’s why the Dodgers go into the postseason if they simply ensure they stay the same distance ahead of those teams with one less game for everyone to play.

For what it’s worth, the Padres are sending trade deadline addition Casey Mize, also from the Tigers, to the mound on Monday night in Coors Field against Rockies righty Tomoyuki Sugano.

As for the Diamondbacks, they’ve got Corbin Burnes making just his second appearance of the season. He’s opposed by Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in a game played in Arizona.

The Dodgers will want to keep winning regardless, because a top-two seed in the NL would also come with a first-round bye. They’ve got an inside track for one of those spots at the moment, but the race there isn’t over.

Los Angeles is shooting for a three-peat, and Monday night’s chance to clinch is just the next step.