‘Realistic’ Philadelphia Phillies Trade Proposal Lands $427 Million Outfielder

After a recent injury to Adolis Garcia, the Philadelphia Phillies have been rumored to trading for an MLB outfielder to fill a gap.

While they acquired outfielder Derek Hill via trade last week, that may not be enough to take the Phillies to their ultimate goal of a World Series berth.

A recent ‘Somewhat Realistic’ trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report.com’s Kerry Miller features the Phillies making a splash deal for outfielder Mike Trout.

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What Does Mike Trout to Phillies Trade Proposal Look Like?

Here is the package that Miller puts together that could get a deal done between the Phillies and Angels for Mike Trout:

“The Trade: Los Angeles Angels send CF Mike Trout to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Gage Wood and CF Justin Crawford”

It’s a pretty straightforward one, as the Phillies receive Mike Trout for two of the Phillies top prospect. Very simple, and that’s a trade idea that certainly benefits the Phillies. However, is it really ‘realistic’? That’s a question for another day, but the reasoning Miller gives makes a lot of sense for both of these clubs: