‘Realistic’ Philadelphia Phillies Trade Proposal Lands $427 Million Outfielder

After a recent injury to Adolis Garcia, the Philadelphia Phillies have been rumored to trading for an MLB outfielder to fill a gap.
While they acquired outfielder Derek Hill via trade last week, that may not be enough to take the Phillies to their ultimate goal of a World Series berth.
A recent ‘Somewhat Realistic’ trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report.com’s Kerry Miller features the Phillies making a splash deal for outfielder Mike Trout.
More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Transaction on Recently Selected Player in Unique Scenario
What Does Mike Trout to Phillies Trade Proposal Look Like?
Here is the package that Miller puts together that could get a deal done between the Phillies and Angels for Mike Trout:
“The Trade: Los Angeles Angels send CF Mike Trout to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Gage Wood and CF Justin Crawford”
It’s a pretty straightforward one, as the Phillies receive Mike Trout for two of the Phillies top prospect. Very simple, and that’s a trade idea that certainly benefits the Phillies. However, is it really ‘realistic’? That’s a question for another day, but the reasoning Miller gives makes a lot of sense for both of these clubs:
“However, what we also know about Trout is that he’s a Jersey kid who grew up as a huge Phillies fan. If he’s going to go anywhere in pursuit of a ring, Philadelphia seems the likeliest destination, by far. And the Phillies could certainly use some outfield help. Brandon Marsh is having a phenomenal season as the primary left fielder, but they are getting next to nothing out of Justin Crawford in center and Adolis García in right.”
Mike Trout is tied to a massive $427 million contract, so the Angels would almost have to take up a large portion of that deal if they were to trade Trout, but the Angels have been so poor with recent contract situations financially that it’s likely the biggest factor holding Mike Trout from actually being moved.
More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Urged to Trade for Giants’ $151 Million Infielder
Mike Trout’s Season so Far/Trade Status
Mike Trout himself has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about any trade matters, but sorry, Trout, every MLB fan across the country wants to watch you in the MLB playoffs, and that WILL not happen while with the Los Angeles Angels.
As for Mike Trout’s production this season, he’s both staying on the field and hitting for a lot of power.
The 3X AL MVP had 17 home runs, 36 RBI, and an OPS+ of 144, which is among the top ranks of all MLB center fielders. He’s back to playing every day (74GP), and making an impact every night as well (54 RS).
While Trout is unlikely to be dealt, the Phillies are the most obvious landing spot for the 11X MLB All-Star.
More MLB on Heavy: Red Sox Trade Package Offloads $75 Million Player for Cubs’ Infielder
‘Realistic’ Philadelphia Phillies Trade Proposal Lands $427 Million Outfielder