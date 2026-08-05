Los Angeles Dodgers’ Insider Reveals Truth on Franchise Ruining Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the hot seat once again after the MLB trade deadline.

Acquiring southpaw starter Tarik Skubal sent the baseball world into a frenzy.

The Dodgers have been accused of ruining baseball in recent years, but one insider has made his stance quite clear.

Dodgers’ Insider Weighs In on Fan Frustrations

During the offseason, Los Angeles managed to acquire some of the top names in baseball, including outfielder Kyle Tucker and reliever Edwin Díaz.

As the MLB trade deadline approached at the beginning of August, the Dodgers also landed sought-after ace Tarik Skubal.

On Aug. 5, Jayson Stark of The Athletic shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, “Every team in baseball could have made this trade — That was the Dodgers’ spin on what they gave up and how aggressively they worked to get this deal to the finish line. And while there’s a nuanced discussion to be had about that, they’re not wrong. The only thing they care about, every day of every year, is doing whatever it takes to win, within the rules. So how is that their fault?”

Stark makes a strong case here — this wasn’t an otherworldly deal the Dodgers made. The Detroit Tigers shipped the 29-year-old starter out for a trio of prospects: Zyhir Hope, Brady Smith and River Ryan.

Hope now becomes the Tigers’ No. 2 prospect, Ryan at No. 5 and Smith at No. 15.

Now, this isn’t to say that organizations with shallow pockets, such as the Cleveland Guardians, who Spotrac ranks last in total payroll ($78,054,169), stood a viable chance at securing such a coveted arm. But that also isn’t to say that Los Angeles was the only franchise that could.

Snapshot of Skubal’s MLB Career

At the time of this writing, Skubal owns a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts across 102.2 innings pitched through 17 starts.

For reference, he wrapped up his 2025 campaign with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings of work.

This marks the first time in his seven-year career that he’s playing for another organization.

Over time, he found himself circulating in an overwhelming number of trade rumors. This year, in particular, was chaotic. As the deadline loomed, fans patiently — or impatiently — awaited news on Skubal’s status.

The face of the Tigers is now playing in Los Angeles, having made his first start on Aug. 4 against the Chicago Cubs. He finished with six strikeouts through six innings, walking two batters along the way.

Skubal’s first clash didn’t have a stunning result overall, as the Dodgers were handed a 5-1 loss to the Cubs, immediately handing them the series victory.

Their series finale is well underway by now. Following this game, Los Angeles will head to Chase Field, where they’ll be hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series.

The Dodgers are navigating a dry spell, despite their deadline success. Let their drought provide reassurance that they aren’t ruining baseball.