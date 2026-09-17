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Mookie Betts Sends Heartfelt Statement After Dodgers-Reds Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 16: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a single in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 16, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West on Thursday afternoon after an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. LA ended up winning the series, and its the 13th time over the past 14 seasons that the Dodgers are NL West champs, including five straight division titles.

Dodgers star infielder Mookie Betts has been part of the last 5 division titles.

Following the Reds game on Thursday, Mookie Betts sent a very heartfelt message to the fans for sticking with him throughout the season.

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Mookie Betts Thanks Fans for Sticking With Him

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Mookie Betts #50 and Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

If you’ve watched/followed the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the season, you know some of their All-Star players have endured some lengthy slumps.

Mookie Betts was one of them after he dealt with an oblique injury.

Per Dodgers reporter David Vassegh, here is what Mookie had to say after the game:

“Thank you for sticking with me. I know it was hard. I make it hard sometimes, but thank you for sticking by my side. By our side. We’ve got something special coming.”

That ‘something special coming’ would be a third straight World Series victory.

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Taking a Look at Mookie Betts’ 2026 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts has caught fire over the past month and a half, which has really helped with his season-long marks.

He’s batting .250 now with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS+ of 103.

Mookie has also added 64 runs, 111 hits, and 62 RBI in 114 games played.

As the Dodgers march toward October, they are looking very formidable, and they will hope all their players stay healthy for the next week and a half until the regular season is over.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Mookie Betts Sends Heartfelt Statement After Dodgers-Reds Game

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