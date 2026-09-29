Dodgers Linked to Tarik Skubal As Former GM Reveals Potential Price Tag

The Los Angeles Dodgers rattled the MLB world after they acquired southpaw Tarik Skubal back in August.

He is currently under a one-year, $32 million contract with the Dodgers, but he is heading toward free agency.

Former general manager Jim Duquette has revealed his price tag prediction and linked him to Los Angeles.

Dodgers Could Retain Skubal for a Massive Price

Skubal’s future is one of the most pressing subjects across the major leagues right now.

According to Duquette, per SNY Mets, the 29-year-old could be facing a $400 million deal with Los Angeles.

“I do think that it gets to $400 (million),” he said. “I think it’ll be the Dodgers and I do think it’ll be the Mets. Those are the two teams that will be most interested and most able to afford him.”

At the time of this writing, Skubal has a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings pitched through 26 starts. He’s walked 27 batters.

This marks his seventh season playing Major League Baseball, but only his first with an organization other than the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers selected him 255th overall in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2020.

Hearing Duquette name such a price isn’t too surprising — it’s known that Skubal’s future is going to be an expensive one.

As noted by Jeff Passan of ESPN earlier this month, “The number will be huge. Bear in mind that Skubal turns 30 in November and never before has a pitcher age 30 or older received more than Stephen Strasburg’s $245 million (on a seven-year deal) in free agency. Provided there is no salary cap, Skubal could get double that.”

Passan predicts the deal would be for “at least a decade.”

Skubal is presumably a favorite to remain with the Dodgers — shipping out would once again shake the big leagues.

Where the Dodgers Stand Right Now Ahead of NLDS

The Wild Card Series is in full swing, but Los Angeles has already cinched its spot in the National League Division Series.

Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Dodger Stadium, kicking off the best-of-five series.

They will either face the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves, depending on who secures the victory in the Wild Card Series.

Los Angeles has a 100-62 overall record. The only team with a stronger record is the Milwaukee Brewers (103-59).

If the Dodgers pull off an NLDS win, they will advance to the NLCS for a best-of-seven series in hopes of reaching the prestigious World Series.

They have a glaring opportunity to clinch their third consecutive World Series title.