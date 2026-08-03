MLB Trade: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Catcher from Rays for 4-Year MLB Outfielder

It’s currently 6:10 p.m. EST on the East Coast, so the MLB trade deadline has officially passed.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a last-minute trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for catcher Hunter Feduccia. It’s another trade featuring a catcher being brought back to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Earlier on Monday, the Dodgers reacquired Ben Rortvedt to bolster their catching depth, and LA has reportedly reacquired catcher Hunter Feduccia as well, from the Rays, in exchange for outfielder Jack Suwinski.

Suwinski has not played in any MLB games this season and has been playing in the Dodgers’ minor-league system this season.

https://x.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2084400782494032011

The Dodgers are also acquiring Jacob Kmatz in the deal.

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Dodgers Acquire Hunter Feduccia

Hunter Feduccia has played in 60 games this season and has batted .234 with two home runs, 12 RBI, and an OPS of .646.

He didn’t play much with Los Angeles, but over 14 at-bats with the Dodgers (in 2024 25), Feduccia recorded four hits.

Feduccia was traded to the Rays in 2025.

A very brief stint, but the Dodgers have obviously seen enough from Feduccia to want to bring him back to the catching group. Ben Rortvedt will likely be optioned, and Feduccia will see time as Dalton Rushing’s backup until/if Will Smith returns.

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Jack Suwinski’s MLB Career

Jack Suwinski is the player who is heading to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Hunter Feduccia.

He’s a 28-year-old outfielder with four years of MLB experience (all seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

Over 397 total games played, Suwinski has batted .199 across 1170 at-bats. The poor offensive numbers are likely why he has not appeared in an MLB game this season; however, perhaps the Rays see something in him, but he will likely be optioned to AAA Durham if he hasn’t already.

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