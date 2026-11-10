Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Hire of Former Player as Hitting Coach

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in Pedro Guerrero as a major-league hitting coach within the organization, according to multiple reports.

Guerrero, 37, has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Marlins in a similar role.

Dodgers reporter Katie Woo wrote (via X.com):

“The Dodgers are adding Pedro Guerrero as hitting coach, the club announced. Guerrero, 37, served as Miami’s hitting coach for the last two seasons. He’ll work alongside Robert Von Scoyoc.”

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Dodgers Hire Pedro Guerrero to be Hitting Coach

The Los Angeles Dodgers had been searching for new members to take the reins as hitting coach after Aaron Bates abruptly departed from the organization.

@DodgersNation wrote (about Guerrero’s time with the Dodgers):

“BREAKING: The Dodgers have hired Pedro Guerrero as their next hitting coach 🚨 Guerrero is 37 and suited up for the Dodgers from 2006-2013, hitting 23 home runs and 163 RBI. He was the Marlins hitting coach for the last 2 seasons.”

https://twitter.com/DodgersNation/status/2120269516441842101

Before the Miami Marlins, he served as an assistant hitting coach for the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Before that, Guerrero was a bench coach in rookie ball.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news rather quickly and wrote about Guerrero’s tenure within the Dodgers organization:

“Guerrero is no stranger to the Dodgers organization. He spent his entire minor league playing career there and served as a bench coach in the low levels of their system back in 2016-17 — his first professional coaching gigs. From 2006-13, Guerrero played 411 minor league games and tallied 1524 plate appearances. He topped out at the Triple-A level and logged a career .236/.287/.351 batting line. Of course, as we’ve seen throughout the years in MLB, a poor track record as a player doesn’t preclude a successful coaching career.”

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