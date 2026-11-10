Toronto Blue Jays Owe Controversial Player $19 Million Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will certainly look to add in MLB free agency this offseason, but it’s important to keep in mind that the organization has some pretty brutal contracts on the books for the 2027 season.

Controversial player Anthony Santander is one of the examples of a contract that just hasn’t worked out for the Blue Jays, and could theoretically go down as one of the worst contracts in franchise history.

On top of producing hardly anything with the bat, Santander has been under fire this offseason for Anti-Muslim comments, which has been a tough look for the organization.

In 2027, Santander will be owed $19 million in total salary.

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Taking a Quick Look at Anthony Santander’s Contract

The Blue Jays inked Anthony Santander to a five-year $92 million contract before the 2025 season, and it’s been a clear sore thumb deal for the Jays.

Spotrac.com wrote, and indicated how much Santander is owed in 2027:

“Anthony Santander signed a 5 year, $92,500,000 contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, including $13,500,000 signing bonus, $92,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $18,500,000. In 2027, Santander will earn a base salary of $16,500,000, while carrying a total salary of $19,200,000.”

Santander did not play at all in 2026 and was limited to just 54 games in 2025.

There’s no sugarcoating it, the Blue Jays’ front office would definitely like to have that decision back if they could.

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Anthony Santander’s MLB Career

Hindsight is 20/20, and hindsight would make some sense as to why the Blue Jays signed Anthony Santander.

In 2024, before signing with the Jays, Santander hit 44 home runs and posted an OPS+ of 131.

Across nine total seasons in MLB, Santander has clubbed 161 career home runs with 453 RBI and a lifetime OPS+ of 110. In 2025, his OPS+ was 56, which is well below average.

Santander’s five-year deal runs through the 2029 season, but it will be very interesting to see if the Blue Jays cut ties with him before that contract runs out, as that might be the wise decision.

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